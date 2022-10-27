The 2022 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing season finale would take place at yet another massively attended Ironman GNCC in Crawfordsville, Indiana. For those who may not know, GNCC events always draw pretty large crowds of racers and spectators alike. However, the Ironman is a unique beast that draws even larger numbers as it seems like everyone comes out to race one more time before the season ends, and the majority of the population of Crawfordsville comes out to watch it all happen. While most of the championships were already wrapped up, it didn’t keep the racers from putting on a pretty good show. Here’s a few notes from the weekend…

DRIEST IRONMAN IN A DOZEN YEARS!

For a lot of years, it always seems like Ironman has some really, really good conditions. At the same time, Ironman has seen some downright nasty conditions such as last year’s mud race that was really more of a “standing water” race. However, this year was the polar opposite of that as very little rain had fallen at the Ironman since it hosted the penultimate round of the the AMA Pro Motocross Championship in late August.

This left very dry and dusty conditions that would eventually leave the course full of deep, silty dirt that provided a unique challenge of its own. With these overly dry conditions, the silt will often fill in ruts and end up hiding them from view. When you’re out there racing, you’ll hit a spot that seems to be just loose dirt that will suddenly turn into a deep rut full of roots, so this is yet another aspect to keep the riders on their toes. Oh, and you have to make sure your machine finishes as well. Thankfully, GNCC regulars have become accustomed to making extra air filter swaps in these overly dry conditions.

Ironman has seen these conditions before, but that hadn’t came since the 2010 edition of the Ironman which also saw dusty, silty conditions throughout the entire weekend. While a couple of bridges have been added to the Ironman course since last year’s race, there are still a couple of creek crossings to contend with but compared to the normal axel-deep water in some spots, this year’s creek crossings seemed to be just a trickle!