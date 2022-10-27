The twin Coenen brothers (Lucas and Sacha) from Belgium are expected to be the next top set of brothers in the sport. In his first year of racing the EMX250 Championship, Lucas picked up three overall wins en route to second overall in the championship at just 15 years old. Sacha finished with a season-best of sixth overall en route to 20th in the EMX250 standings. Both brothers tested the waters in the MX2 class of the MXGP of Czech Republic, Lucas finishing 21st overall, Sacha finishing 34th overall.

The twin brothers will turn 16 in early November and then will make their full-time debut with their new respective teams: Lucas on the Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing team and Sacha Coenen on the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing team. Below are the press releases from Husqvarna and KTM.

The following press release is from Husqvarna:

Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing Complete 2023 Team By Signing Lucas Coenen

Lucas Coenen Set to Make His MX2 Debut With Husqvarna's Factory Team.

Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing are excited to announce that Lucas Coenen has joined the squad ahead of the 2023 FIM Motocross World Championship. Coenen, who hails from Belgium, is set to compete in the MX2 class aboard the proven FC 250.

Coenen is one of the brightest talents to emerge from Europe in some time. Racing in the EMX250 class at fifteen years of age, he won seven of the final eight motos and secured second in the final classification. It was an impressive term aboard his FC 250 and such potential will be nurtured under the Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing awning.