Leum Oehlhof, Noah Viney Announce New Amateur Motocross Deals
With the silly seasons news of professional riders and teams announcing their new deals and rosters for the upcoming season, the same is going on for many amateur riders. Today, we learned about a few signings in the amateur rankings: Leum Oehlhof and Noah Viney.
Leum Oehlhof
In just his second visit to the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch, Leum Oehlhof finished second overall in the Supermini 1 (12-15) class (2-2-4 moto finishes) and claimed the overall win in the Supermini 2 (13-16) class with 1-4-1 moto finishes. Today, it was announced that Oehlhof has joined the Official Yamaha Factory Amateur Team for 2023. The son of longtime pro, Joe Oehlhof, will race the 250 and 450 B Limited classes, as well as Schoolboy 2 for the BluCru team.
“NSA Yamaha would like to officially welcome Leum Oehlhof @leumoehlhof_132 to the team. Leum will be competing in 250 B Ltd, 450 B Ltd, and Schoolboy 2 for the team. Welcome Oehlhof family!”
Noah Viney
Noah Viney has officially signed with SLAM LIFE Racing (SLR) Honda. Viney has been racing aboard a SLR Honda-backed machine for the last year with his own sponsors but has now joined the SLAM LIFE RACING Honda Monster Energy/Sketchers/Fly Racing-backed team. After competing on a supermini in 2021, Viney jumped straight to a 250F for 2022. Former pro rider Ryan Hughes has been training Viney lately.
Viney finished 35-39 officially at the Fox Raceway 1 National in May in his pro debut, which was hindered by an injured shoulder early in the first moto of the season. He then returned to the amateur scene, finishing 16-27-17 for 18th overall in the 250 Pro Sport. At the Fox Raceway 2 National MX Sports Pro Racing Scouting Moto Combine, Viney finished 1-1 for first overall.
Viney and Parker Ross (fresh off a Kawasaki) will compete in the Supercross Futures program of Monster Energy AMA Supercross and the other big amateur nationals. The team has announced Viney and Ross will also compete in several off-road races as the 2022 season winds down.
Welcome all you Slammers and Slammettes!! Today is a special day as we say hi, hello, how are ya, to Parker Ross @parkerross12 and Noah Viney @noahviney43 both will be taking action and traction in the upcoming 2023 season with Supercross Futures and Amateur Motocross. These two riders will also be dipping their bars into a little bit offroad with us these last few round of 2022.
P.S. We are also excited to soon be announcing some new sponsors coming on to the @slam_life_ @honda_racing_us @monsterenergy @skechers @flyracingusa team!