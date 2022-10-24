Watch: Friese & Brayton Collide as Roczen Claims WSX Title

Ken Roczen was expected to romp to the title in the new FIM World Supercross Championship, but although he did win the title, it was not without drama. With wild card and round one winner Eli Tomac not competing, Roczen entered the finale as the WSX (450cc) points leader. In the second race (of three), Roczen suffered a flat tire that dropped him to third in the championship standings behind teammates Vince Friese and Justin Brayton.

With the championship up for grabs between the three, Friese attempted to disrupt Brayton off the start of the final race of the night. Friese ended up taking out both Brayton and himself, which allowed Roczen to escape and eventually take the championship.

Brayton, usually not one for controversy, let loose in a post-race interview afterwards, showing his frustration with his teammate, which increased even more when the veteran heard first-hand that Friese had offered money to a competitor (ClubMx’s Grant Harlan) if they took out Brayton. Harlan declined the offer.

Ahead of all the chaos was Joey Savatgy, who returned to the venue where he suffered a significant heal injury in fall 2019, and took the overall win.

Jason Weigandt recaps everything that happened at the finale in this Fly Racing Racer X Rapid News video.

Film: WSX Championship

Narration: Jason Weigandt

Edit: Kellen Brauer

Main image Courtesy of WSX Championship