Overall Results
  1. Ricky Russell
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Craig Delong
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Lyndon Snodgrass
  2. Liam Draper
  3. Ruy Barbosa
Full Results
WSX
Australian GP
Articles
WSX Super Final
  1. Joey Savatgy
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Josh Hill
Full Results
SX2 Results
  1. Shane McElrath
  2. Max Anstie
  3. Aaron Tanti
Full Results
Full Schedule
Wake-Up Call

October 24, 2022 10:30am
by:

Main image by Ken Hill

grand National Cross Country (GNCC)

Round 13 (of 13) — Ironman GNCC — Ironman Raceway — Crawfordsville, Indiana

Overall

GNCC

Ironman - Overall Race

October 22, 2022
Ironman Raceway
Crawfordsville, IN United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Ricky Russell 02:59:25.758 Duvall, WA United States GasGas
2Steward Baylor 03:00:09.619 Belton, SC United States Yamaha
3Craig Delong 03:00:31.679 Morgantown, PA United States Husqvarna
4Lyndon Snodgrass 03:02:03.213 Australia Kawasaki
5Liam Draper 03:03:19.710 Auckland New Zealand KTM
6Ruy Barbosa 03:03:22.752 Chile Honda
7Ryder Lafferty 03:04:12.226 Millville, NJ United States GasGas
8Joseph R Cunningham 03:06:03.438 Murray City, OH United States Kawasaki
9Benjamin Herrera 03:06:10.997 Chile Kawasaki
10Cooper S Jones 03:06:17.199 Lawton, PA United States Yamaha
Full Results

XC2

GNCC

Ironman - XC2 Pro Race

October 22, 2022
Ironman Raceway
Crawfordsville, IN United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Lyndon Snodgrass 03:02:03.213 Australia Kawasaki
2Liam Draper 03:03:19.710 Auckland New Zealand KTM
3Ruy Barbosa 03:03:22.752 Chile Honda
4Ryder Lafferty 03:04:12.226 Millville, NJ United States GasGas
5Benjamin Herrera 03:06:10.997 Chile Kawasaki
6Mason Semmens 03:06:44.139 Australia KTM
7Jesse Ansley 03:07:09.699 Myakka City, FL United States KTM
8Simon J Johnson 03:08:06.539 Bennington, VT United States KTM
9Jonathan Johnson 03:15:53.344 Landrum, SC United States Beta
10Vincent Smith 03:05:19.272 Nashville, IN United States Kawasaki
Full Results

XC3

GNCC

Ironman - XC3 Pro-Am Race

October 22, 2022
Ironman Raceway
Crawfordsville, IN United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Dakoda Devore 03:16:06.851 Uhrichsville, OH United States KTM
2Jake Froman 03:16:36.992 Lynnville, IN United States Husqvarna
3Jason Lipscomb 03:20:42.859 Parkersburg, WV United States Beta
4Dominick Morse 01:39:42.658 Newark Valley, NY United States Husqvarna
5Mack S Riemer 01:41:30.472 Saxonburg, PA United States Yamaha
6Eli Childers 01:53:02.619 Hickory, NC United States Yamaha
7Toby Cleveland 02:37:17.090 Erin, NY United States Yamaha
8Max Fernandez 01:02:45.197 Ottsville, PA United States GasGas
9Matthew Sims 01:06:40.439 Greencastle, IN United States Yamaha
10Brody Johnson 00:31:00.077 Landrum, SC United States Husqvarna
Full Results

WXC

GNCC

Ironman - WXC Race

October 22, 2022
Ironman Raceway
Crawfordsville, IN United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Rachael Archer 01:57:27.360 New Zealand Yamaha
2Tayla Jones 02:02:10.213 Yass Australia Husqvarna
3Prestin Raines 02:13:40.700 Travelers Rest, SC United States Yamaha
4Kayla Oneill 02:16:59.699 Greenwood Lake, NY United States Kawasaki
5Taylor Johnston 02:27:43.610 Buskirk, NY United States KTM
6Sheryl B Hunter 02:28:24.539 Jericho, VT United States Husqvarna
7Elizabeth Perez 01:57:57.779 Bloomington, IN United States Husqvarna
Full Results

Championship Standings

Overall

Jordan Ashburn has clinched the 2022 Grand National Championship. 

GNCC

Overall Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jordan Ashburn Cookeville, TN United States267
2Craig Delong Morgantown, PA United States223
3Ricky Russell Duvall, WA United States181
4Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT United States180
5Lyndon Snodgrass Australia156
6Trevor Bollinger Morganton, NC United States148
7Josh Toth Winstead, CT United States135
8Grant Baylor Belton, SC United States133
9Ruy Barbosa Chile120
10Ryder Lafferty Millville, NJ United States118
Full Standings

XC2

Lyndon Snodgrass clinched the XC2 Class title one round early.

GNCC

XC2 Pro Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Lyndon Snodgrass Australia291
2Ryder Lafferty Millville, NJ United States229
3Ruy Barbosa Chile219
4Liam Draper Auckland New Zealand191
5Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL United States191
6Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN United States190
7Angus Riordan Woodland, CA United States185
8Benjamin Herrera Chile183
9Jonathan Johnson Landrum, SC United States160
10Simon J Johnson Bennington, VT United States143
Full Standings

XC3

Brody Johnson clinched the XC3 Class title one round early.

GNCC

XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Brody Johnson Landrum, SC United States301
2Zack Hayes Sumter, SC United States263
3Jake Froman Lynnville, IN United States239
4Max Fernandez Ottsville, PA United States218
5Dakoda Devore Uhrichsville, OH United States199
6Jason Lipscomb Parkersburg, WV United States192
7Eli Childers Hickory, NC United States164
8Hunter Neuwirth Plantation, FL United States156
9Brenden J Poling Grafton, WV United States115
10Dominick Morse Newark Valley, NY United States112
Full Standings

WXC

Rachael Archer clinched the WXC Class title.

GNCC

WXC Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Rachael Archer New Zealand272
2Tayla Jones Yass Australia267
3Korie Steede Beloit, OH United States240
4Prestin Raines Travelers Rest, SC United States167
5Jocelyn Barnes Equinunk, PA United States152
6Kayla Oneill Greenwood Lake, NY United States137
7Shelby A Turner Barons, AB Canada131
8Taylor Johnston Buskirk, NY United States128
9Sheryl B Hunter Jericho, VT United States123
10Brandy Richards 100
Full Standings
Rachael Archer (Yamaha)
Rachael Archer (Yamaha) Ken Hill

FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)

Round 2 (of 2) — Australia GP —Marvel Stadium — Melbourne, Australia

WSX (450cc) Overall

Joey Savatgy (Kawasaki)
Joey Savatgy (Kawasaki) Courtesy of WSX Championship

SX2 (250cc) Overall

WSX

Australian GP (WSX Rd 2) - SX2

October 22, 2022
Marvel Stadium
Melbourne Australia
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1Shane McElrath Shane McElrath Canton, NC United States United States2 - 2 - 1 Yamaha YZF
2Max Anstie Max Anstie Newbury, England United Kingdom United Kingdom1 - 3 - 2 Honda CRF
3Aaron Tanti Aaron Tanti Australia Australia12 - 1 - 3 Yamaha YZF
4Chris Blose Chris Blose Phoenix, AZ United States United States4 - 5 - 4 Kawasaki KXF
5Mitchell Oldenburg Mitchell Oldenburg Alvord, TX United States United States7 - 4 - 6 Honda CRF
6Wilson Todd Wilson Todd Australia Australia6 - 13 - 7 Honda CRF
7Phil Nicoletti Phil Nicoletti Cochecton, NY United States United States5 - 12 - 12 Yamaha YZF
8Matt Moss Matt Moss Australia Australia20 - 6 - 5 Kawasaki KXF
9Dilan Schwartz Dilan Schwartz Alpine, CA United States United States15 - 9 - 9 Suzuki RMZ
10Henry Miller Henry Miller Rochester, MN United States United States13 - 10 - 10 Yamaha YZF
Full Results
Shane McElrath (Yamaha)
Shane McElrath (Yamaha) Courtesy of WSX Championship

Championship Finish

WSX

Ken Roczen (Honda) claimed the WSX title.

Ken Roczen (Honda)
Ken Roczen (Honda) Courtesy of WSX Championship

SX2

Shane McElrath (Yamaha) claimed the SX2 title.

WSX

SX2 Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Shane McElrath Canton, NC United States123
2Max Anstie Newbury, England United Kingdom114
3Chris Blose Phoenix, AZ United States105
4Aaron Tanti Australia100
5Mitchell Oldenburg Alvord, TX United States99
6Carson Brown Ravensdale, WA United States76
7Wilson Todd Australia70
8Maxime Desprey France68
9Matt Moss Australia62
10Phil Nicoletti Cochecton, NY United States59
Full Standings
Shane McElrath (Yamaha)
Shane McElrath (Yamaha) Courtesy of WSX Championship

AMA EnduroCross Championship Series

Round 3 (of 6) — Findlay Toyota Center — Prescott Valley, Arizona

Pro Championship

Pro Championship Standings

Note: Taddy Blazusuak received a two-position penalty following the third round.

Other Championship Standings

AMA National Enduro Series

Through Round 9 (of 10)

Pro 1 Championship Standings

Grant Baylor has clinched the 2022 AMA National Enduro Series title one round early.

CANADIAN TRIPLE CROWN CHAMPIONSHIP

Through Round 3 (of 6) of AX Tour

Championship Standings

250 Pro

450 Pro

2022 Champions

RiderChampionship/RaceClass
Eli Tomac (Yamaha)Monster Energy Supercross450SX
Christian Craig (Yamaha)Monster Energy Supercross250SX West Region
Jett Lawrence (Honda)Monster Energy Supercross250SX East Region
Chance Hymas (Honda)Monster Energy Supercross250SX Futures
Eli Tomac (Yamaha)Lucas Oil Pro Motocross450 Class
Jett Lawrence (Honda)Lucas Oil Pro Motocross250 Class
Tim Gajser (Honda)FIM Motocross World ChampionshipMXGP
Tom Vialle (KTM)FIM Motocross World ChampionshipMX2
Rick Elzinga (Yamaha)FIM Motocross World ChampionshipEMX250
Nancy Van De Ven (Yamaha)FIM Motocross World ChampionshipWMX
Team USA (Tomac, Cooper, & Sexton)Monster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsTeam

Maxime Renaux (Yamaha)		Monster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsMXGP
Justin Cooper (Yamaha)Monster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsMX2
Jett Lawrence (Honda)Monster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsOpen
All 2022 ResultsRicky Carmichael Amateur Daytona Supercross (RCSX) ResultsNA
All 2022 ResultsDaytona Vintage Supercross ResultsNA
Caden Braswell (GasGas)Loretta Lynn'sHorizon Award
All 2022 ResultsLoretta Lynn's ResultsNA
TBDMini O's ResultsNA
TBDMini O's ResultsNA
Jordan Ashburn (Husqvarna)GNCCXC1
Lyndon Snodgrass (Kawasaki)GNCCXC2
Brody Johnson (Husqvarna)GNCCXC3
Rachael Archer (Yamaha)GNCCWXC
Ken Roczen (Honda)FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)WSX
Shane McElrath (Yamaha)FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)SX2
Marvin Musquin (KTM)Red Bull Straight Rhythm250cc
Carson Brown (KTM)Red Bull Straight Rhythm125/150cc
TBDPenrite ProMX ChampionshipMX1
TBDPenrite ProMX ChampionshipMX2
TBDPenrite ProMX ChampionshipMX3
Kyle Peters (Honda)AMA Kicker Arenacross SeriesPro National Champion
Great BritainInternational Six Days Enduro (ISDE)World Tropy Team
Great BritainInternational Six Days Enduro (ISDE)Women's World Tropy Team
Michael Hicks (KTM)Hoosier Arenacross Series250 Pro
Michael Hicks (KTM)Hoosier Arenacross Series450 Pro
Dylan Wright (Honda)Canadian Triple Crown (Motocross)450
Ryder McNabb (Honda)CanadianTriple Crown (Motocross)250
TBDCanadian Triple Crown (Supercross)450
TBDCanadian Triple Crown (Supercross)250
TBDCanadian Triple Crown (Combined)450
TBDCanadian Triple Crown (Combined)250
TBDItalian Motocross ChampionshipMX1
TBDParis SupercrossKing of Paris (SX1)
TBDParis SupercrossPrince of Paris (SX2)
Sam Sunderland (GasGas)Dakar RallyBike
TBDEnduroCrossSuper EnduroCross
Josh Toth (KTM)U.S. Sprint EnduroPro
Cody Barnes (Honda)U.S. Sprint EnduroPro 2

Grant Baylor (GasGas)		Kenda AMA National Enduro SeriesPro1
TBDKenda AMA National Enduro SeriesPro2
Dante Oliveira (KTM)WORCSPro 450 MC
Mateo Oliveira (KTM)WORCSPro 250 MC
Billy Bolt (Husqvarna)FIM SuperEnduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class
Manuel Lettenbichler (KTM)FIM Hard Enduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class
Jared Mees (Indian)American Flat TrackAFT SuperTwins
Jesse A. Janisch (Harley-Davidson)American Flat TrackAFT Singles
Kody Kopp (KTM)American Flat TrackAFT Production Twins
