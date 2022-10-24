Main image by Ken Hill
grand National Cross Country (GNCC)
Round 13 (of 13) — Ironman GNCC — Ironman Raceway — Crawfordsville, Indiana
Overall
GNCC
Ironman - Overall RaceOctober 22, 2022
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Ricky Russell
|02:59:25.758
|Duvall, WA
|GasGas
|2
|Steward Baylor
|03:00:09.619
|Belton, SC
|Yamaha
|3
|Craig Delong
|03:00:31.679
|Morgantown, PA
|Husqvarna
|4
|Lyndon Snodgrass
|03:02:03.213
|Kawasaki
|5
|Liam Draper
|03:03:19.710
|Auckland
|KTM
|6
|Ruy Barbosa
|03:03:22.752
|Honda
|7
|Ryder Lafferty
|03:04:12.226
|Millville, NJ
|GasGas
|8
|Joseph R Cunningham
|03:06:03.438
|Murray City, OH
|Kawasaki
|9
|Benjamin Herrera
|03:06:10.997
|Kawasaki
|10
|Cooper S Jones
|03:06:17.199
|Lawton, PA
|Yamaha
XC2
GNCC
Ironman - XC2 Pro RaceOctober 22, 2022
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Lyndon Snodgrass
|03:02:03.213
|Kawasaki
|2
|Liam Draper
|03:03:19.710
|Auckland
|KTM
|3
|Ruy Barbosa
|03:03:22.752
|Honda
|4
|Ryder Lafferty
|03:04:12.226
|Millville, NJ
|GasGas
|5
|Benjamin Herrera
|03:06:10.997
|Kawasaki
|6
|Mason Semmens
|03:06:44.139
|KTM
|7
|Jesse Ansley
|03:07:09.699
|Myakka City, FL
|KTM
|8
|Simon J Johnson
|03:08:06.539
|Bennington, VT
|KTM
|9
|Jonathan Johnson
|03:15:53.344
|Landrum, SC
|Beta
|10
|Vincent Smith
|03:05:19.272
|Nashville, IN
|Kawasaki
XC3
GNCC
Ironman - XC3 Pro-Am RaceOctober 22, 2022
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Dakoda Devore
|03:16:06.851
|Uhrichsville, OH
|KTM
|2
|Jake Froman
|03:16:36.992
|Lynnville, IN
|Husqvarna
|3
|Jason Lipscomb
|03:20:42.859
|Parkersburg, WV
|Beta
|4
|Dominick Morse
|01:39:42.658
|Newark Valley, NY
|Husqvarna
|5
|Mack S Riemer
|01:41:30.472
|Saxonburg, PA
|Yamaha
|6
|Eli Childers
|01:53:02.619
|Hickory, NC
|Yamaha
|7
|Toby Cleveland
|02:37:17.090
|Erin, NY
|Yamaha
|8
|Max Fernandez
|01:02:45.197
|Ottsville, PA
|GasGas
|9
|Matthew Sims
|01:06:40.439
|Greencastle, IN
|Yamaha
|10
|Brody Johnson
|00:31:00.077
|Landrum, SC
|Husqvarna
WXC
GNCC
Ironman - WXC RaceOctober 22, 2022
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Rachael Archer
|01:57:27.360
|Yamaha
|2
|Tayla Jones
|02:02:10.213
|Yass
|Husqvarna
|3
|Prestin Raines
|02:13:40.700
|Travelers Rest, SC
|Yamaha
|4
|Kayla Oneill
|02:16:59.699
|Greenwood Lake, NY
|Kawasaki
|5
|Taylor Johnston
|02:27:43.610
|Buskirk, NY
|KTM
|6
|Sheryl B Hunter
|02:28:24.539
|Jericho, VT
|Husqvarna
|7
|Elizabeth Perez
|01:57:57.779
|Bloomington, IN
|Husqvarna
Championship Standings
Overall
Jordan Ashburn has clinched the 2022 Grand National Championship.
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jordan Ashburn
|Cookeville, TN
|267
|2
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|223
|3
|Ricky Russell
|Duvall, WA
|181
|4
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|180
|5
|Lyndon Snodgrass
|156
|6
|Trevor Bollinger
|Morganton, NC
|148
|7
|Josh Toth
|Winstead, CT
|135
|8
|Grant Baylor
|Belton, SC
|133
|9
|Ruy Barbosa
|120
|10
|Ryder Lafferty
|Millville, NJ
|118
XC2
Lyndon Snodgrass clinched the XC2 Class title one round early.
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Lyndon Snodgrass
|291
|2
|Ryder Lafferty
|Millville, NJ
|229
|3
|Ruy Barbosa
|219
|4
|Liam Draper
|Auckland
|191
|5
|Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
|191
|6
|Michael Witkowski
|North Liberty, IN
|190
|7
|Angus Riordan
|Woodland, CA
|185
|8
|Benjamin Herrera
|183
|9
|Jonathan Johnson
|Landrum, SC
|160
|10
|Simon J Johnson
|Bennington, VT
|143
XC3
Brody Johnson clinched the XC3 Class title one round early.
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Brody Johnson
|Landrum, SC
|301
|2
|Zack Hayes
|Sumter, SC
|263
|3
|Jake Froman
|Lynnville, IN
|239
|4
|Max Fernandez
|Ottsville, PA
|218
|5
|Dakoda Devore
|Uhrichsville, OH
|199
|6
|Jason Lipscomb
|Parkersburg, WV
|192
|7
|Eli Childers
|Hickory, NC
|164
|8
|Hunter Neuwirth
|Plantation, FL
|156
|9
|Brenden J Poling
|Grafton, WV
|115
|10
|Dominick Morse
|Newark Valley, NY
|112
WXC
Rachael Archer clinched the WXC Class title.
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Rachael Archer
|272
|2
|Tayla Jones
|Yass
|267
|3
|Korie Steede
|Beloit, OH
|240
|4
|Prestin Raines
|Travelers Rest, SC
|167
|5
|Jocelyn Barnes
|Equinunk, PA
|152
|6
|Kayla Oneill
|Greenwood Lake, NY
|137
|7
|Shelby A Turner
|Barons, AB
|131
|8
|Taylor Johnston
|Buskirk, NY
|128
|9
|Sheryl B Hunter
|Jericho, VT
|123
|10
|Brandy Richards
|100
FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)
Round 2 (of 2) — Australia GP —Marvel Stadium — Melbourne, Australia
WSX (450cc) Overall
SX2 (250cc) Overall
WSX
Australian GP (WSX Rd 2) - SX2October 22, 2022
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Shane McElrath
|Canton, NC United States
|2 - 2 - 1
|Yamaha YZF
|2
|Max Anstie
|Newbury, England United Kingdom
|1 - 3 - 2
|Honda CRF
|3
|Aaron Tanti
|Australia
|12 - 1 - 3
|Yamaha YZF
|4
|Chris Blose
|Phoenix, AZ United States
|4 - 5 - 4
|Kawasaki KXF
|5
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|Alvord, TX United States
|7 - 4 - 6
|Honda CRF
|6
|Wilson Todd
|Australia
|6 - 13 - 7
|Honda CRF
|7
|Phil Nicoletti
|Cochecton, NY United States
|5 - 12 - 12
|Yamaha YZF
|8
|Matt Moss
|Australia
|20 - 6 - 5
|Kawasaki KXF
|9
|Dilan Schwartz
|Alpine, CA United States
|15 - 9 - 9
|Suzuki RMZ
|10
|Henry Miller
|Rochester, MN United States
|13 - 10 - 10
|Yamaha YZF
Championship Finish
WSX
Ken Roczen (Honda) claimed the WSX title.
SX2
Shane McElrath (Yamaha) claimed the SX2 title.
WSX
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Shane McElrath
|Canton, NC
|123
|2
|Max Anstie
|Newbury, England
|114
|3
|Chris Blose
|Phoenix, AZ
|105
|4
|Aaron Tanti
|100
|5
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|Alvord, TX
|99
|6
|Carson Brown
|Ravensdale, WA
|76
|7
|Wilson Todd
|70
|8
|Maxime Desprey
|68
|9
|Matt Moss
|62
|10
|Phil Nicoletti
|Cochecton, NY
|59
AMA EnduroCross Championship Series
Round 3 (of 6) — Findlay Toyota Center — Prescott Valley, Arizona
Pro Championship
Pro Championship Standings
Note: Taddy Blazusuak received a two-position penalty following the third round.
Other Championship Standings
AMA National Enduro Series
Through Round 9 (of 10)
Pro 1 Championship Standings
Grant Baylor has clinched the 2022 AMA National Enduro Series title one round early.
CANADIAN TRIPLE CROWN CHAMPIONSHIP
Through Round 3 (of 6) of AX Tour
Championship Standings
250 Pro
450 Pro
2022 Champions
|Rider
|Championship/Race
|Class
|Eli Tomac (Yamaha)
|Monster Energy Supercross
|450SX
|Christian Craig (Yamaha)
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX West Region
|Jett Lawrence (Honda)
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX East Region
|Chance Hymas (Honda)
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX Futures
|Eli Tomac (Yamaha)
|Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
|450 Class
|Jett Lawrence (Honda)
|Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
|250 Class
|Tim Gajser (Honda)
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MXGP
|Tom Vialle (KTM)
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MX2
|Rick Elzinga (Yamaha)
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|EMX250
|Nancy Van De Ven (Yamaha)
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|WMX
|Team USA (Tomac, Cooper, & Sexton)
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|Team
Maxime Renaux (Yamaha)
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|MXGP
|Justin Cooper (Yamaha)
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|MX2
|Jett Lawrence (Honda)
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|Open
|All 2022 Results
|Ricky Carmichael Amateur Daytona Supercross (RCSX) Results
|NA
|All 2022 Results
|Daytona Vintage Supercross Results
|NA
|Caden Braswell (GasGas)
|Loretta Lynn's
|Horizon Award
|All 2022 Results
|Loretta Lynn's Results
|NA
|TBD
|Mini O's Results
|NA
|TBD
|Mini O's Results
|NA
|Jordan Ashburn (Husqvarna)
|GNCC
|XC1
|Lyndon Snodgrass (Kawasaki)
|GNCC
|XC2
|Brody Johnson (Husqvarna)
|GNCC
|XC3
|Rachael Archer (Yamaha)
|GNCC
|WXC
|Ken Roczen (Honda)
|FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)
|WSX
|Shane McElrath (Yamaha)
|FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)
|SX2
|Marvin Musquin (KTM)
|Red Bull Straight Rhythm
|250cc
|Carson Brown (KTM)
|Red Bull Straight Rhythm
|125/150cc
|TBD
|Penrite ProMX Championship
|MX1
|TBD
|Penrite ProMX Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|Penrite ProMX Championship
|MX3
|Kyle Peters (Honda)
|AMA Kicker Arenacross Series
|Pro National Champion
|Great Britain
|International Six Days Enduro (ISDE)
|World Tropy Team
|Great Britain
|International Six Days Enduro (ISDE)
|Women's World Tropy Team
|Michael Hicks (KTM)
|Hoosier Arenacross Series
|250 Pro
|Michael Hicks (KTM)
|Hoosier Arenacross Series
|450 Pro
|Dylan Wright (Honda)
|Canadian Triple Crown (Motocross)
|450
|Ryder McNabb (Honda)
|CanadianTriple Crown (Motocross)
|250
|TBD
|Canadian Triple Crown (Supercross)
|450
|TBD
|Canadian Triple Crown (Supercross)
|250
|TBD
|Canadian Triple Crown (Combined)
|450
|TBD
|Canadian Triple Crown (Combined)
|250
|TBD
|Italian Motocross Championship
|MX1
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|King of Paris (SX1)
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|Prince of Paris (SX2)
|Sam Sunderland (GasGas)
|Dakar Rally
|Bike
|TBD
|EnduroCross
|Super EnduroCross
|Josh Toth (KTM)
|U.S. Sprint Enduro
|Pro
|Cody Barnes (Honda)
|U.S. Sprint Enduro
|Pro 2
Grant Baylor (GasGas)
|Kenda AMA National Enduro Series
|Pro1
|TBD
|Kenda AMA National Enduro Series
|Pro2
|Dante Oliveira (KTM)
|WORCS
|Pro 450 MC
|Mateo Oliveira (KTM)
|WORCS
|Pro 250 MC
|Billy Bolt (Husqvarna)
|FIM SuperEnduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|Manuel Lettenbichler (KTM)
|FIM Hard Enduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|Jared Mees (Indian)
|American Flat Track
|AFT SuperTwins
|Jesse A. Janisch (Harley-Davidson)
|American Flat Track
|AFT Singles
|Kody Kopp (KTM)
|American Flat Track
|AFT Production Twins