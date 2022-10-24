Results Archive
Red Bull
Straight Rhythm
GNCC
Ironman
Overall Results
  1. Ricky Russell
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Craig Delong
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Lyndon Snodgrass
  2. Liam Draper
  3. Ruy Barbosa
Full Results
WSX
Australian GP
WSX Super Final
  1. Joey Savatgy
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Josh Hill
Full Results
SX2 Results
  1. Shane McElrath
  2. Max Anstie
  3. Aaron Tanti
Full Results
Red Bull Co-Founder Dietrich Mateschitz Dies at Age 78

October 24, 2022 12:25pm | by:
On Saturday, Austrian billionaire and co-founder of Red Bull Dietrich Mateschitz passed away at the age of 78 after a long period of illness. Mateschitz always held a strong connection to motorsports which of course tied in heavily to the motocross industry with Red Bull's long standing support of fellow Austrian brand KTM.

Mateschitz founded Red Bull GmbH in 1984 with Thai businessman Chaleo Yoovidhya and Mateschitz himself held a 49% stake of the globally recognized energy drink brand all the way until his death this past weekend. It's obviously a huge loss to the Red Bull family as well as the many brands Red Bull is connected to.

KTM Austria paid their respects to Mateschitz:

It’s with heavy hearts that today we pay homage to a friend, visionary and partner.

Dietrich Mateschitz saw the world, sports and activities that matter to us unlike few people before and few are likely to again in the future. His passion for motorsports, success and the ‘show’ matched our own, and his contribution to the KTM Racing story is as emphatic and strong as our own orange.

Thank you for everything Didi. We know you’ll always be Ready to Race with us.

