Our own testing guru Kris Keefer was invited out to the GOAT Farm in Georgia last week to get a first look at the new 2023 Yamaha YZ450F. Keefer, fellow tester Dallas Dunn, and former 125 Supercross champion Travis Preston break down everything about the new machine from the feeling of the chassis to the improved rider triangle and much more.

Film: Spencer Owens

Edit: Simon Cudby

2023 Yamaha YZ450F