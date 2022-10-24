You talked a bit about the fans responding to the way you were a bit off-brand with generating sponsorship. You were a bit off the wall from what we’ve normally seen. Where do those ideas come from? What in your mind clicked to do it the way you did it?

Honestly, I kind of just fell into it. After all that crap happened, Namura Pistons was my next best sponsor so without even questioning it I put Namura on my shrouds for Detroit. And then I got reached out to by Hanna Ray. She actually just slid in my DMs on Instagram and asked me if I would be interested in running her Twitter handle on my shroud for this amount of money. I’m like, ‘Absolutely!’ That’s a nice little chunk of change for me after all that went on. So yeah, I talked to my graphic guy and got all that handled, and really, I was totally not thinking it would blow up as much as it did. It really stirred up some news in the industry, which was cool. I really just lucked into it. And then after seeing how much success Hanna Ray had doing it, I was getting reached out to quite a bit and it just went from there.

I feel I have to ask this. There’s always perhaps the connotation that working with OnlyFans women and now actually OnlyFans looks maybe a little bit negative from a family sport perspective. Have you had any push back on any of that stuff at all though?

Honestly dude I have not. I’m sure there are some people who are very corporate that may not like it but I honestly don’t really care. I kind of found my little niche and it’s been crazy. I’m just very blessed to have this opportunity. It’s awesome.

So what bikes are you going to be riding next year?

I’m going to go 450 all next year. My local dealership Kennedy [Cycles], they gave me one bike, but they are such a small dealership that they only get a few bikes in a year. So, I went out and just bought another Kawasaki 450 actually like a few days ago at full retail. But it’s all good. I’m going to sell my bike I bought just before Detroit so I won’t be too much in the hole for bikes, which will be nice.

You had a career-best, like you said, in Supercross this past year. It’s been a wild year for you outside of the riding, but inside the riding, how have you felt? How was the year in terms of building and getting stronger and being more comfortable on the bike?

Yeah it was good. I feel like when I race the 250 class, I feel a lot more pressure because I’m expected to be in every main event. I’m expected to make it right out of the heat at this point. When I jumped to the 450 class, it was not expected of me to start making main events. So, once I started making main events, I did start to feel a lot more pressure. But I feel like I do well under pressure when I’m like, “Well this is what I’ve got to do.”