Logan Karnow Signs with OnlyFans as Title Sponsor for 2023

Privateer Logan Karnow had one heck of a year in 2022 where an unfortunate end to his original title sponsor deal led to an outpouring of support for the Ohio native, eventually landing round-by-round title sponsorship deals with some Instagram accounts, the PulpMX community Discord, and perhaps most notably some OnlyFans models.

Karnow announced today that he has landed himself a new title sponsor to support his 2023 racing season and that is that actual OnlyFans company brand. Speaking with Karnow earlier this week, the deal came about with Karnow reaching out to OnlyFans to see their interest and them taking a liking to his program. Now he will be supported throughout the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season with the OnlyFans brand right on his shroud.

Karnow put together a career year in 2022 where he had a career best ninth place finish in the 250SX main event at Anaheim 3 and then he followed it up with making six 450SX main events in the second half of the year with a career best of 15th coming at Detroit. His unique sponsorship program certainly also pulled a lot of attention his way which only happened after his initial title sponsor pulled support halfway through the season for what they described as a "breach" of contract. We spoke with Karnow as that was all going down and at that time he couldn't have known how fruitful the next steps of his racing support would be.

Read below what Karnow had to say about signing on with OnlyFans for the 2023 season.