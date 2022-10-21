Results Archive
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Jordan Ashburn
  3. Craig Delong
  1. Lyndon Snodgrass
  2. Jonathan Girroir
  3. Liam Draper
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Vince Friese
  1. Shane McElrath
  2. Chris Blose
  3. Mitchell Oldenburg
Weege Show: The Racing Neighborhood and WSX Finale Preview

October 21, 2022 9:15am | by:

Jason Weigandt has more to talk about, too! He walks and talks through his racing neighborhood in North Carolina while previewing the finale of the "pilot season" for FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX), which wraps up Saturday in Melbourne, Australia. In just a two-round series, anything can happen. Can Ken Roczen hold onto his slim points lead over Vince Friese and Justin Brayton? Weigandt explains while also visiting Bundy Built, the crazy engine shop next door. Race shops from all over the world have helped prep riders for this World Supercross Championship.

