Well, that was quick. What’s been dubbed as a “pilot season” for the new FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX) will conclude this weekend in Melbourne, Australia’s Marvel Stadium. The series just started two weeks ago in Wales! Such is life as a startup series, which promises more races in 2023. Still, #1 plates will be handed out this weekend Down Under, so we will get you up to speed on what to watch.

(And if you want to watch, check out Fox Sports 1 on Sunday at 9 a.m. Eastern/6 a.m. Pacific.

The World Supercross Championship is built around a private team franchise ownership model. It’s been tough sledding getting any of the traditional factory teams from the U.S. to participate, so instead the series is embracing private team ownership from the likes of MotoConcepts Racing (Mike Genova) and Rick Ware Racing, Honda Genuine Honda Racing (Yarrive Konsky) and others. There are ten total teams (view the full rider rosters), but Eli Tomac got money to race as a wild card in Wales on his own Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing bike. He swept all three races in one night, but since he is not associated with one of those teams racing the full series, he is not eligible to race again, his points do not count in the series, and he won’t be in Australia (wild card riders can only race one round). So that makes Ken Roczen (racing for Australian-owned Honda Genuine Honda Racing, AKA Firepower Parts Honda Racing in the U.S.) the de facto points leader heading into the weekend, because Roczen was second overall to Tomac in Wales.