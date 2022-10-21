The Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series will be in action this weekend at the 13th and final round Ironman GNCC at Ironman Raceway in Crawfordsville, Indiana, on October 22 and 23. The Ironman GNCC will have both Saturday’s pro ATVs (2 p.m. EDT) and Sunday’s pro bikes (1 p.m. EDT) broadcasted live by the RacerTV crew.

Also, the second and final round of the two-round pilot season for the FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX) takes place this weekend with the Australian GP set for Saturday (late Friday night in the U.S.) at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Australia. The live broadcast of the Australian GP will air on Saturday, October 22, at 4 a.m. Eastern/1 a.m. Pacific on Fox Sports 2. Then, the broadcast will air on Fox Sports 1 on Sunday, October 23, at 9 a.m. Eastern/6 a.m. Pacific.

If you purchase the WSX.TV package, U.S. viewers are able to watch on demand 24 hours after the delayed broadcast airs on Fox Sports.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

TV | ONLINE SCHEDULE

Grand National Cross Country