The Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series will be in action this weekend at the 13th and final round Ironman GNCC at Ironman Raceway in Crawfordsville, Indiana, on October 22 and 23. The Ironman GNCC will have both Saturday’s pro ATVs (2 p.m. EDT) and Sunday’s pro bikes (1 p.m. EDT) broadcasted live by the RacerTV crew.
Also, the second and final round of the two-round pilot season for the FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX) takes place this weekend with the Australian GP set for Saturday (late Friday night in the U.S.) at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Australia. The live broadcast of the Australian GP will air on Saturday, October 22, at 4 a.m. Eastern/1 a.m. Pacific on Fox Sports 2. Then, the broadcast will air on Fox Sports 1 on Sunday, October 23, at 9 a.m. Eastern/6 a.m. Pacific.
If you purchase the WSX.TV package, U.S. viewers are able to watch on demand 24 hours after the delayed broadcast airs on Fox Sports.
Below is everything you need for the weekend.
TV | ONLINE SCHEDULE
Grand National Cross Country
- GNCC
IronmanSaturday, October 22
FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)
- WSX
- Australian Supercross Series Rnd 1October 21 - 3:30 AM
- Australian Supercross Series Rnd 1 (Delayed 24 Hours After FS1 Airing)October 22 - 3:30 AM
- Australian Grand Prix WSX FinaleOctober 22 - 4:00 AM
- Australian Grand Prix WSX Finale (Delayed 24 Hours After FS1 Airing)October 23 - 4:00 AM
- Australian Grand Prix WSX FinaleOctober 23 - 9:00 AM
2022 Standings
Grand National Cross Country
Overall
Jordan Ashburn clinched the 2022 Grand National Championship with two rounds to go.
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jordan Ashburn
|Cookeville, TN
|267
|2
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|202
|3
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|180
|4
|Ricky Russell
|Duvall, WA
|151
|5
|Trevor Bollinger
|Morganton, NC
|148
XC2
Lyndon Snodgrass clinched the XC2 Class title one round early.
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Lyndon Snodgrass
|261
|2
|Ryder Lafferty
|Millville, NJ
|211
|3
|Ruy Barbosa
|198
|4
|Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
|191
|5
|Michael Witkowski
|North Liberty, IN
|190
XC3
Brody Johnson clinched the XC3 Class title one round early.
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Brody Johnson
|Landrum, SC
|290
|2
|Zack Hayes
|Sumter, SC
|263
|3
|Jake Froman
|Lynnville, IN
|214
|4
|Max Fernandez
|Ottsville, PA
|205
|5
|Jason Lipscomb
|Parkersburg, WV
|171
WXC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Rachael Archer
|263
|2
|Tayla Jones
|Yass
|260
|3
|Korie Steede
|Beloit, OH
|240
|4
|Prestin Raines
|Travelers Rest, SC
|161
|5
|Jocelyn Barnes
|Equinunk, PA
|152
FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)
WSX
Note: Eli Tomac was a wild card and will not be competing in the Australian GP this weekend.
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|76
|2
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt
|61
|3
|Vince Friese
|Cape Girardeau, MO
|58
|4
|Justin Brayton
|Fort Dodge, IA
|53
|5
|Josh Hill
|Yoncalla, OR
|44
SX2
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Shane McElrath
|Canton, NC
|54
|2
|Chris Blose
|Phoenix, AZ
|53
|3
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|Alvord, TX
|52
|4
|Carson Brown
|Ravensdale, WA
|47
|5
|Aaron Tanti
|46
OTHER LINKS
Grand National Cross Country
General
Ironman GNCC
Ironman GNCC Start Rows—Note this event will have 2 AM amateur races
World Supercross Championship (WSX)
General
TICKETS
Grand National Cross Country Series
$40 Adult (12+) Thurs - Sun
$30 Adult (12+) Fri - Sun
$10 Kids (6-11) Thurs/Fri - Sun
5 & under free
Ticket information for Ironman GNCC.
TRACK MAP
Grand National Cross Country
ANIMATED TRACK MAP
World Supercross Championship (WSX)
RACE DAY SCHEDULE
Grand National Cross Country
Ironman GNCC | Saturday, October 22 and Sunday, October 23
*Note: All times on the race day schedule local to Crawfordsville, Indiana
Saturday, October 22
Sunday, October 23
World Supercross Championship (WSX)
*Note: All times on the race day schedule local to Melbourne, Australia.
Saturday, October 22
Main image by Ken Hill