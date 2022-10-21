Results Archive
GNCC
Buckwheat 100
Overall Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Jordan Ashburn
  3. Craig Delong
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Lyndon Snodgrass
  2. Jonathan Girroir
  3. Liam Draper
WSX
British GP
WSX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Vince Friese
SX2 Results
  1. Shane McElrath
  2. Chris Blose
  3. Mitchell Oldenburg
Red Bull
Straight Rhythm
Upcoming
GNCC
Ironman
Sat Oct 22
Live Now
WSX
Australian GP
WSX Free Practice 2
  1. Joey Savatgy
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Cedric Soubeyras
SX2 Free Practice 2
  1. Justin Bogle
  2. Cole Seely
  3. Carson Brown
Exhaust Podcast: What The Off-Season

Exhaust Podcast What The Off-Season

October 21, 2022 10:00am
by:

While the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations could be considered the end of the traditional racing season, the actual calendar hasn't stopped producing races, with two rounds of the new FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX) sandwiching Red Bull Straight Rhythm over the course of three straight weekends. Also, the announcement of the new SuperMotocross World Championship got crammed into the recent news cycle as well! Jason Weigandt watched, announced, and attended a few of these events, so he rounds up what he saw in this edition of the Racer X Exhaust Podcast.

The Racer X Exhaust podcast is presented by Yoshimura and Leatt.

Main image: Christian Pondella / Red Bull Content Pool 

