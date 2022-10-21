While the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations could be considered the end of the traditional racing season, the actual calendar hasn't stopped producing races, with two rounds of the new FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX) sandwiching Red Bull Straight Rhythm over the course of three straight weekends. Also, the announcement of the new SuperMotocross World Championship got crammed into the recent news cycle as well! Jason Weigandt watched, announced, and attended a few of these events, so he rounds up what he saw in this edition of the Racer X Exhaust Podcast.

