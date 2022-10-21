Fast forward to present day, and Roczen has indeed figured it out. He picked up a 250SX West championship in 2013, then stormed to a pair of 450 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross championships in 2014 and 2016. Roczen’s skill, success, marketability, and immense popularity, made him one of the hottest, if not the hottest, properties in racing.

Not that Roczen has ever allowed himself to be considered as property, however. Just the opposite in fact. He and his former team, Honda HRC, could not see eye-to-eye over Roczen competing in the new FIM World Supercross Championship. American Honda doesn’t want its riders to race there, but Roczen had already committed to racing those events. You could say Honda wouldn’t sign Roczen if Roczen raced overseas, or you could say Roczen refused to sign with Honda if it meant he couldn’t race WSX. Either version is true. For better or worse, Roczen decided to choose the path of his liking, which, so far, has left him without a ride in 2023.

"It was really a no-brainer for me. It’s been a long time since I’ve raced in Europe in general,” Roczen explained. “We have a very monotonous schedule in the U.S., we start racing in January and we don’t finish until September. With that kind of schedule, it can get very draining. It’s almost every single weekend with no off time. I look at this [WSX] as a fun thing. Of course it made sense financially, I have to look out for my family and do what’s best, but everything was just meant to be. I had no problem saying no to my written offer. I’m glad that I did, I’m enjoying my time here in Europe. I’m so glad I made the decision. Instead of always thinking about racing, racing, racing, every single weekend, this has been a vacation for us. We’ve gone sightseeing every single day since we’ve been here in London. That’s stuff we don’t normally get to do because we don’t have time. I’m glad my family is here with me, and I’m super glad to be connecting this fun adventure with racing on the weekend.”