When we arrived Monday morning to the GOAT Farm facility, I was greeted with the legendary big #4 water truck and some rolling greenery that is simply moto heaven to all us moto geeks. The dirt is orange in color and the backdrop is a lush pine tree forest that had my photographer Dallas Dunn freaking out before we got out of the car. Photographers are much like us dirt bike riders. They lose their mind when they see good colors like we do when we see good dirt! After we unloaded our gear bags into the huge Star Racing Yamaha facility we were able to catch some of the team riders practicing on one of their three SX tracks. Dylan Ferrandis, Levi Kitchen, Nate Thrasher, Guillem Farres, Haiden “Danger Boy” Deegan, and new recruit Daxton Bennick all were moto’ing down, and two of them (Bennick and Kitchen) were being instructed by none other than Jeannie Carmichael! Yes, that’s right Jeannie still shows up and helps some of the riders and let me tell you, Bennick as well as Kitchen were getting put through the ringer! Jeannie had both riders hitting the whoops at least 50 times and doing section work while everyone else had already packed up and went home. The Carmichael family sold the place to Star Racing, but I’m told that Jennie still loves to come out and help riders who want it.

Meanwhile, Ferrandis was shaking down some of his SX settings on his new YZ450F and it looked like he was having a good time, which means he really liked the new chassis. He said that the new ‘23 chassis is easier to move around on the track, which opens up his line choices, something he felt he didn't have last year. As long as he can remain healthy, we could see the 2021 outdoor Ferrandis in SX in 2023!