GNCC
Buckwheat 100
Overall Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Jordan Ashburn
  3. Craig Delong
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Lyndon Snodgrass
  2. Jonathan Girroir
  3. Liam Draper
WSX
British GP
WSX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Vince Friese
SX2 Results
  1. Shane McElrath
  2. Chris Blose
  3. Mitch Oldenburg
Red Bull
Straight Rhythm
Upcoming
GNCC
Ironman
Sat Oct 22
Upcoming
WSX
Australian GP
Sat Oct 22
Fly Racing Racer X Podcast: Joey Savatgy

October 20, 2022 4:30pm
FLY Racing is charging into 2023 with improvements to both style and performance. Led by the industry-leading Formula helmet featuring RHEON Technology, FLY Racing has become synonymous with innovation and outside-the-box thinking. FLY Racing has the widest product range in the sport, ensuring you can find exactly what you’re looking for. In short, FLY Racing embodies all things motocross. Check out the new line at FLYRacing.com, @FLYRACINGUSA on social media, and our athletes at Monster Energy Supercross and Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship events in 2023.

On this episode of the Fly Racing Racer X Podcast, I call up Rick Ware Racing’s Joey Savatgy to talk about the FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX) so far, finding a ride for 2023, thoughts on social media early in his career, what he’s going to do next, and more.

Listen to the Savatgy podcast file directly or get it from Stitcher, the PulpMX App, or your local podcast player.

Main image Courtesy of WSX Championship

