Daxton Bennick Confirms Departure From Orange Brigade KTM Program
KTM dirt bikes are all Daxton Bennick has known. The North Carolina native grew up racing the orange brand and quickly found success, winning a 51 (4-6) Special Limited title at the AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch in 2013 in just his second visit to the prestigious event. Over the ten years Bennick competed with the Austrian brand since, he racked up four more Loretta Lynn’s titles (his latest in the 250 B class at the 2022 event) and many more #1 plates at the other amateur events across the country. However, Bennick will be switching away from the only brand he has ever known, as the #41 confirmed his departure from the Orange Brigade KTM program in an Instagram post.
Bennick thanked KTM for their support and friendships, stating the people in the program were “all in my corner as team managers and became like family” but said he is “happy and beyond exited for the future.”
Below is his full post:
“Over 50 number 1 plates 5 Loretta Lynn’s titles over the past 10 years. I wanna thank @ktmusa @orangebrigade for the support they have given me and have given me the tools that I’ve needed over the past 10 years I can’t thank you all enough for all of the support and of course the friendship @christylacurl @nramsey25 @budmanantunez @hopeonarope_120 @madeeharris28 and @danielblair125 all where in my corner as team managers and and became like family I’ve never raced anything other then a KTM but I’m happy and beyond exited for the future….stay tuned”
Over the last few days, our West Coast based test guru Kris Keefer was down at the GOAT Farm on the Florida/Georgia line—now the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing facility—to test the all-new 2023 Yamaha YZ450F. Keefer confirmed he saw Bennick aboard a Star Yamaha YZ250F hammering out run after run through the supercross whoops, as instructed by Jennie Carmichael, Ricky’s mom. While an official press release has yet to drop, there is a new #41 Yamaha YZ250F on the team, taking the old number of Nick Romano, who transitioned from the amateur ranks to the pro scene this year. Amateur stand out Haiden Deegan joined the team in October 2021 and Bennick appears to be the latest top prospect to join the factory BluCru squad. We will provide details on a full announcement from the team upon its release. Read Kris Keefer’s experience riding the GOAT Farm via the 2023 Yamaha YZ450F bike intro.
Main image by Mitch Kendra