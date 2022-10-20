Davide De Carli Takes Over as MXGP Factory GasGas Team Manager

Yesterday, the KTM Group announced nine-time world champion Antonio Cairoli is now the team manager for the Red Bull KTM MXGP team. Cairoli’s former team manager at KTM, Claudio De Carli, will remain with the brand but will take on a new role as Motocross Race Director, overseeing all KTM Group racing efforts.

Today, it has been announced that the factory GasGas MXGP team has a new man in charge as well. De Carli’s son Davide De Carli will step in as the MXGP factory GasGas team manager with a roster that returns its trio from 2022: Jorge Prado and Mattia Guadagnini (MXGP) and Simon Langenfelder (MX2).

To review, it works like this: Claudio De Carli will oversee the operations of the KTM Group teams in MXGP, with Cairoli managing the KTM team and Davide De Carli (Claudio's son) managing the GasGas squad.

The following press release is from GasGas:

Red Bull GasGas Factory Racing Present Changes Ahead of 2023

Structure of Factory Team Realigned Entering the New Season

Eager to build on a positive term in the 2022 FIM Motocross World Championship, Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing has taken a step forward and improved the team structure ahead of the new term. Jorge Prado and Simon Langenfelder earned bronze medals in their respective classes this season, whilst Mattia Guadagnini made big steps in the premier division, and have their sights set on achieving so much more in the not-too-distant future.