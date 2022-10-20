10th Annual Kurt Caselli Ride Day December 3 At Fox Raceway

Online ticket purchasers will receive $10 in Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Race Gas digital credit and a free commemorative event t-shirt (t-shirt available to paid online ticket holders only)! T-shirt must be picked up at event.

Ride Day festivities will include open riding on tracks, event-exclusive off-road loop, the Caselli Team Challenge race (sign ups online), segmented kids-and-women-only practice sessions on the vet track, food & drinks for purchase, music, and a vendor row. There will be giveaways, a silent auction, and a raffle with great prizes. The High Fives Foundation and MotoDemption will be in attendance with adaptive motorcycles and coaches to offer demos for adaptive riders; additional details and sign up will be released soon. Meet Factory KTM, Husqvarna, Gas Gas Off-Road team riders, and other Pro MX/SX and off-road riders who frequently attend. During the Foundation’s presentation, Kurt Caselli Scholarship Spring 2023 recipient(s) will be announced, and the winner of the special Factory build 2022 KTM 500 XCW-F Baja race bike will be selected LIVE on stage and broadcasted online.

On vendor row, you’ll find products from top industry companies who support The Kurt Caselli Foundation and its mission of Protecting and Supporting the Lives of Off-Road Riders. Guests of all ages will be able to participate in the Vendor Challenge game and be entered into a special post-event raffle. Friday & Saturday camping will be available for guests and can be reserved when you get tickets online.

All proceeds will benefit The Kurt Caselli Foundation and will fund various safety initiatives and educational scholarships in 2023 and beyond.

About The Kurt Caselli Foundation

Protecting and Supporting the Lives of Off-Road Riders

The Kurt Caselli Foundation was established in 2013. The focus of the foundation is the safety of riders and racers in the off-road motorcycling industry. While we understand the inherent elements of danger in this industry, we aim to help minimize this danger to the best of our ability. The foundation has a three-part mission that encompasses safety precautions for riders before, during, and after a racing career. Read more at www.KurtCaselli.com.

