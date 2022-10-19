THOR Signs Multi-Year Contract With Tom Vialle

The following press release is from THOR:

Poway, California — THOR is proud to welcome two-time MX2 World Champion, Tom Vialle, to our family of elite racers. Vialle’s U.S. debut in 2023 will be competing in the 250cc class in the AMA Monster Energy Supercross series and AMA Pro Motocross series aboard his Factory Red Bull KTM and alongside championship-proven KTM teammates.

In consideration of his new venture into the American racing scene, Vialle said, “It’s a big move for me to come over here to the U.S. and I’m so happy to join THOR, the design of the gear is amazing and the fitting as well. It’s the first time I’m riding THOR and I’m feeling really good and comfortable in the gear. Can’t wait to go racing and having a good look with the THOR products.”

“We have had our eye on Tom for quite some time now, in anticipation of his ultimate destination being the U.S. racing circuits,” said Josh Shorter, THOR brand manager. “Tom’s sheer speed and style on a bike are undeniable, which does seem obvious, considering the two World titles that he’s got under his belt. We are looking forward to Tom making a great impression on racing here in America for years to come.”

THOR has been a leader in the design and development of quality MX apparel and hard goods for 55 years. Built from the ground up, our products are made of the highest quality materials and worn by the top athletes in our sports. Built For This.

WWW.THORMX.COM