Well Phil, good stuff on Eli, but I think the letter above really had the questions worth asking: how much did you hate the track, the food, the travel, the time zones and everything else?

-Weege

Weege,

Of course you’d say I hated everything about it. But to be honest, I only had two negatives.



1.) The track was extremely basic, which made it really hard for passing. The berms were super small, and really wide. Only way to really make a pass was to literally kill someone, which didn’t make it fun. Some dudes were trying to do the killing back in 12th, too. Some forgot to switch their brains on.

2.) The moto format was pretty ehhhhh. I like the three-moto format, just not when it’s bing, bang, boom. I feel it needs two motos, then a break before the third one. Build some suspense and allow riders and teams to figure out where the hell they’re at. This also allows teams to fix some bikes.



Other than that, it was a freaking blast. We had the full experience. Our team Manager Kourtney Lloyd got us an unreal AirB&B in downtown Cardiff that was four stories. The whole team stayed there. We had a chef that cooked breaky and dinner every night. I was a crackhead with the coffee.



Yeaaaa, I sucked with limited time riding and whatnot, but to see all the fans in Cardiff from all over the UK and Europe was insane. Cardiff streets were shut down, and Supercross fans were everywhere. I feel they did a really really good job for the first go. Remember, SX and MX here have been going on for 40-50 years. It was hard to even watch outdoors this year at times. People are always quick to forget on past issues that happened and take a jab at something else. I’m here for competition in our sport. Helps raise the bar, or else nothing would ever change.

Hey Phil, congrats on returning to racing. I heard you saying you had not ridden much supercross leading into it. Is it actually scary going out there not being 100 percent sure of where you’re at while also getting on the track with other riders?

- Luke in Maryland

Luke,

I had two full weeks riding before I went to Cardiff. One week motocross, one week supercross. I made the commitment for WSX before I had even ridden. But it was something I really, really wanted to do. I’m getting older, and the chances to travel places and meet people that love what I love is dwindling with time. So, to me, it was a must. Obviously, I wasn’t really ready. I knew that and the team knew that (I think). I just wanted to ride and get laps and enjoy it. It’s hard to have intensity when you don’t have the fast twitch that comes with time on the bike. It’s hard to push when you don’t have the flow. Not only do you not have any of that, but then you have the nerves and stress. When you are fit and ready, nerves are easier to handle because you know you’ve logged the time. But when you’ve been off the bike for six months and expect to race supercross at a top level it’s really hard to handle the nerves. Especially when 37,000 people are watching! But when the 30 second card goes up, everything goes back to normal. No nerves, I didn’t think of my arm, I didn’t think of my time off the bike, and I didn’t care who was there. Gate dropped and I went and raced as hard as I could.