California's Talon Hawkins was announced last week to be staying with Rockstar Energy Husqvarna for the conclusion of his amateur career in 2023 where he will contest the A class, Supercross Futures, and likely rounds of AMA Pro Motocross again. We caught up with Hawkins on Tuesday at Fox Raceway as he continues learning the ropes of supercross.

Film/edit: Kellen Brauer