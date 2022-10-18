Then World Supercross came back in the early 2000s because the AMA tried to break away from the supercross promoters (different owners than today, but some of the same people are still there). The supercross promoters then put together a brilliant end around to beat the AMA, teaming up with the FIM to call the USA series a “World SX Championship” starting in 2003. Because of this, the existing promoters would still have a rule book and clout by aligning with the FIM, and supercross would be fine without the AMA. So, the AMA realized if you can’t beat ‘em, join ‘em, and they came back to the bargaining table. Thus, American supercross started crowning both AMA and FIM Champions in the same series, and that agreement went all the way to the end of 2021. So, when you look at the history of “FIM World Supercross” it can include both that small series in the 1990s and the regular AMA (and also FIM) series from ’03 to ’21.

The Global SX group, the promoters of this “new” WSX series didn’t have anything to do with the “old” WSX series from 2003-2021 and for that matter, the old, “old” WSX in the ‘90s was just a bunch of one-off races they threw together to make a title. The whole thing is weird which is why I’m here to say that, to me, the Global SX guys and the FIM should wipe out that old history and just say “this” is the new WSX series. They now have a multi-year deal with FIM to run SX races all over the world and this is a new era. To start muddying the waters with these old and confusing stats about world titles and wins, etc. is weird.

Also, don’t know if you noticed, but since Feld Motor Sports ditched the FIM, that hasn’t stopped them from calling the USA SX series a “world championship” over and over. In fact, this actually caused the FIM to issue a press release at some point reiterating that THEY have the exclusive use of the term “world championship.” The words “world championship” was dropped approximately 85 times at the SuperMotocross press conference the other day in Los Angeles, but then a few days after that, I’m in the UK watching this race and hearing “world championship” over and over. Also, let’s not forget the guys over at Glen Helen use “world championship” when it comes to its World Vet and Two-Stroke World Championship races. All in all, the moniker is tired, and no one really cares. The winner of the USA Supercross series is the best supercross racer in the whole world and we all know this. All the work and thought put into throwing out the term “world championship” is laughable.

But I’m here for it.

As Lewis Phillips from MX Vice put it when we did our WSX Review pod the winner of the first round of the “world championship” was a wild card and he’s departing the series with one round to go. As in, Eli Tomac. As a wild card and not a member of one of the WSX “franchise” teams, Eli can only race one round of the series, so he won’t be in Australia this weekend.