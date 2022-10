Red Bull Straight Rhythm returned in 2022 with a whole new look as the 2,000-foot straight racetrack took over Huntington Beach, California. With and listen as two-strokes fill the air with beautiful noise, and with the ocean waves crashing nearby, it was a unique dirt bike racing experience like no other. Relive the event with a full replay of the runs in each class.

Video courtesy of Red Bull Motorsports.