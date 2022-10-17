Results Archive
Overall Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Jordan Ashburn
  3. Craig Delong
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Lyndon Snodgrass
  2. Jonathan Girroir
  3. Liam Draper
Wake-Up Call

Wake-Up Call

October 17, 2022 9:30am
Main image: Garth Milan / Red Bull Content Pool

Red Bull Straight Rhythm

First Straight Rhythm event since 2019 — Huntington Beach, California

250cc Class Podium

PositionRiderBrand
1Marvin MusquinKTM
2Ken RoczenYamaha
3Justin BarciaGasGas
Marvin Musquin vs Ken Roczen
Marvin Musquin vs Ken Roczen
Marvin Musquin (center, first place), Ken Roczen (left, second place), and Justin Barcia (right, third place).
Marvin Musquin (center, first place), Ken Roczen (left, second place), and Justin Barcia (right, third place).

125/150cc Class Podium

PositionRiderBrand
1Carson BrownKTM
2Josh VarizeKTM
3Derek KelleyKTM
Carson Brown (center, first place), Josh Varize (left, second place), and Derek Kelley (right, third place),
Carson Brown (center, first place), Josh Varize (left, second place), and Derek Kelley (right, third place),

AMA National Enduro Series

Round 9 (of 10) — Zink Ranch National Enduro — Sand Springs, Oklahoma

Overall Results

1. Grant Baylor | GasGas
2. Steward Baylor| Yamaha
3. Josh Toth | KTM
4. Ryder Lafferty | GasGas
5. Ricky Russell | GasGas
6. Craig Delong | Husqvarna
7. Thad Duvall | Husqvarna
8. Jesse Ansley | KTM
9. Evan Smith | Beta
10. Jonathan Johnson | Beta

Grant Baylor (GasGas)
Grant Baylor (GasGas)

Pro 1 Championship Standings

Grant Baylor has clinched the 2022 AMA National Enduro Series title one round early.

  • Grant Baylor (GasGas) Shan Moore
  Grant Baylor (GasGas)

PROGRESSIVE AMERICAN FLAT TRACK

Round 17 (of 18) — Volusia Half-Mile Finale I— Volusia Speedway Park — DeLeon Springs, Florida

SuperTwins

Production Twins

AFT Singles

Round 18 (of 18) — Volusia Half-Mile Finale II — Volusia Speedway Park — DeLeon Springs, Florida

SuperTwins

Production Twins

AFT Singles

Championship Standings

SuperTwins

Jared Mees claimed the SuperTwins title.

Jared Mees (Indian)
Jared Mees (Indian)

Production Twins

AFT Singles

Other Championship Standings

grand National Cross Country (GNCC)

Through Round 12 (of 13)

Championship Standings

Overall

Jordan Ashburn has clinched the 2022 Grand National Championship. 

GNCC

Overall Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jordan Ashburn Cookeville, TN United States267
2Craig Delong Morgantown, PA United States202
3Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT United States180
4Ricky Russell Duvall, WA United States151
5Trevor Bollinger Morganton, NC United States148
6Lyndon Snodgrass Australia138
7Josh Toth Winstead, CT United States135
8Grant Baylor Belton, SC United States133
9Ruy Barbosa Chile105
10Ryder Lafferty Millville, NJ United States104
XC2

Lyndon Snodgrass clinched the XC2 Class title one round early.

GNCC

XC2 Pro Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Lyndon Snodgrass Australia261
2Ryder Lafferty Millville, NJ United States211
3Ruy Barbosa Chile198
4Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL United States191
5Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN United States190
6Angus Riordan Woodland, CA United States175
7Benjamin Herrera Chile167
8Liam Draper Auckland New Zealand166
9Jonathan Johnson Landrum, SC United States148
10Simon J Johnson Bennington, VT United States130
XC3

Brody Johnson clinched the XC3 Class title one round early.

GNCC

XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Brody Johnson Landrum, SC United States290
2Zack Hayes Sumter, SC United States263
3Jake Froman Lynnville, IN United States214
4Max Fernandez Ottsville, PA United States205
5Jason Lipscomb Parkersburg, WV United States171
6Dakoda Devore Uhrichsville, OH United States169
7Hunter Neuwirth Plantation, FL United States156
8Eli Childers Hickory, NC United States149
9Brenden J Poling Grafton, WV United States115
10Dominick Morse Newark Valley, NY United States94
WXC

GNCC

WXC Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Rachael Archer New Zealand263
2Tayla Jones Yass Australia260
3Korie Steede Beloit, OH United States240
4Prestin Raines Travelers Rest, SC United States161
5Jocelyn Barnes Equinunk, PA United States152
6Shelby A Turner Barons, AB Canada131
7Kayla Oneill Greenwood Lake, NY United States128
8Taylor Johnston Buskirk, NY United States122
9Sheryl B Hunter Jericho, VT United States108
10Brandy Richards 100
FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)

Through Round 1 (of 2)

WSX (450cc) Overall

SX2 (250cc) Overall

AMA EnduroCross Championship Series

Through Round 3 (of 6) 

Pro Championship Standings

Note: Taddy Blazusuak received a two-position penalty following the third round.

CANADIAN TRIPLE CROWN CHAMPIONSHIP

Through Round 3 (of 6) of AX Tour

Championship Standings

250 Pro

450 Pro

2022 Champions

RiderChampionship/RaceClass
Eli Tomac (Yamaha)Monster Energy Supercross450SX
Christian Craig (Yamaha)Monster Energy Supercross250SX West Region
Jett Lawrence (Honda)Monster Energy Supercross250SX East Region
Chance Hymas (Honda)Monster Energy Supercross250SX Futures
Eli Tomac (Yamaha)Lucas Oil Pro Motocross450 Class
Jett Lawrence (Honda)Lucas Oil Pro Motocross250 Class
Tim Gajser (Honda)FIM Motocross World ChampionshipMXGP
Tom Vialle (KTM)FIM Motocross World ChampionshipMX2
Rick Elzinga (Yamaha)FIM Motocross World ChampionshipEMX250
Nancy Van De Ven (Yamaha)FIM Motocross World ChampionshipWMX
Team USA (Tomac, Cooper, & Sexton)Monster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsTeam

Maxime Renaux (Yamaha)		Monster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsMXGP
Justin Cooper (Yamaha)Monster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsMX2
Jett Lawrence (Honda)Monster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsOpen
All 2022 ResultsRicky Carmichael Amateur Daytona Supercross (RCSX) ResultsNA
All 2022 ResultsDaytona Vintage Supercross ResultsNA
Caden Braswell (GasGas)Loretta Lynn'sHorizon Award
All 2022 ResultsLoretta Lynn's ResultsNA
TBDMini O's ResultsNA
TBDMini O's ResultsNA
Jordan Ashburn (Husqvarna)GNCCXC1
Lyndon Snodgrass (Kawasaki)GNCCXC2
Brody Johnson (Husqvarna)GNCCXC3
TBDGNCCWXC
TBDPenrite ProMX ChampionshipMX1
TBDPenrite ProMX ChampionshipMX2
TBDPenrite ProMX ChampionshipMX3
Kyle Peters (Honda)AMA Kicker Arenacross SeriesPro National Champion
Great BritainInternational Six Days Enduro (ISDE)World Tropy Team
Great BritainInternational Six Days Enduro (ISDE)Women's World Tropy Team
Michael Hicks (KTM)Hoosier Arenacross Series250 Pro
Michael Hicks (KTM)Hoosier Arenacross Series450 Pro
Dylan Wright (Honda)Canadian Triple Crown (Motocross)450
Ryder McNabb (Honda)CanadianTriple Crown (Motocross)250
TBDCanadian Triple Crown (Supercross)450
TBDCanadian Triple Crown (Supercross)250
TBDCanadian Triple Crown (Combined)450
TBDCanadian Triple Crown (Combined)250
TBDItalian Motocross ChampionshipMX1
TBDParis SupercrossKing of Paris (SX1)
TBDParis SupercrossPrince of Paris (SX2)
Sam Sunderland (GasGas)Dakar RallyBike
TBDEnduroCrossSuper EnduroCross
Josh Toth (KTM)U.S. Sprint EnduroPro
Cody Barnes (Honda)U.S. Sprint EnduroPro 2

TBD		Kenda AMA National Enduro SeriesPro1
TBDKenda AMA National Enduro SeriesPro2
TBDWORCSPro 450 MC
TBDWORCSPro 250 MC
Billy Bolt (Husqvarna)FIM SuperEnduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class
Manuel Lettenbichler (KTM)FIM Hard Enduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class
TBDAmerican Flat TrackAFT SuperTwins
TBDAmerican Flat TrackAFT Singles
TBDAmerican Flat TrackAFT Production Twins
