Talking about spinning. When you’re riding a two stroke, obviously you can light up the rear wheel pretty quick. How challenging was it to meter it off the grate like that?

Yeah, I mean even when it was dry, we were spinning off of that gate. Then it started raining and the metal that was past the gate was outside, so it was raining on it. They tried to use a blower and try to clean as much as they could to make it safe for us so thanks to the people over there and also thanks to my team and my mechanic Kyle, and Eric Sorby was also out there helping us. So, that was pretty cool! We had a good time. And like I said, to get it done, I think the rain kind of threw off Kenny a little bit in some of the rhythms because he had to switch rhythm sections, so it played in my favor.

Well speaking of playing in your favor, we don’t talk enough about your technique. At this event, you’re really good at pushing through jumps and staying low. How much does that play into how well you can attack this track and how fast you can go through a section?

Yeah, honestly, I was not able to do it as much as I’m used to like on the 450 just because of the bike and the engine. But I think I started to get better and better, and I had to push hard downsiding everything and getting the wheels back on the ground fast and stuff to be ahead of those guys. We had the new fuel-injected 250 and it was so different than other bikes, like Kenny’s bike or even Barcia’s bike (which do not run EFI). We couldn’t rev it as much as they did and but like mentally, you’re like, “Oh I have to rev it! I have to rev it!” but you don’t have to. It had great power. But mentally you just want to rev every time to go fast but you don’t have to.