Racer X is Hiring a Brand Coordinator

Position: Brand Coordinator

Reports to: Business Manager

Filter Publication, LLC publishes Racer X Illustrated, the industry-leading motocross and supercross magazine. Based in Morgantown, West Virginia, Filter is seeking a self-motivated and organized Brand Coordinator.

Everyone on the Filter team wears various hats and is flexible with their skill sets. This position is no different. The Brand Coordinator will focus on two growing arms of our business that are very much entwined: 1) Racer X Brand: coordinate product design, tactical strategies, and co-developing marketing plans that drive revenue growth, both offline and online for the Racer X Brand apparel and accessories; and 2) Racer X Illustrated Subscriptions: coordinate development of strategies, marketing plans and promotions to increase the Racer X Illustrated subscriber base. The successful Brand Coordinator will be goal-oriented, outgoing, able to work well with deadlines, and succeed within a competitive and dynamic environment!

If you are looking for a change, are passionate about motocross, with 1-3 years of experience in brand marketing, and be part of our exciting and growing world, you could be an integral part of our growing Filter team. This full-time position includes a competitive salary, Health, Dental and Vision insurance, a Retirement Plan, and paid time off. 20% weekend travel is required.

Send your resume with a detailed cover letter telling us why you would be the perfect Racer X Brand Coordinator to: resumes@racerxonline.com.

Accepting applications through November 4th.