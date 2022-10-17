The everyman when it comes to riding any bike you give him might just be Carson Brown. Yeah, he top-tens it in Monster Energy Supercross on a 250F, but that’s not even half of his story. Brown’s specialty is ripping on different bikes, from 1970’s pit bikes to two-strokes. That makes him the perfect candidate for Red Bull Straight Rhythm and the Pacific Northwest native weathered some late rain at Saturday’s Red Bull Straight Rhythm to claim the victory in the 125cc class. From riding old twin shock bikes on his tight supercross track back home to winning the Pit Bike of Nations for Team USA just a few weeks ago at RedBud, Carson Brown will ride anything anywhere. And fast.

So when a 125cc two stroke class on the beach came calling again, Brown answered the call and took on some really talented riders to claim top spot at Huntington Beach. Afterwards, we caught up with Brown to hear about his day.

Racer X: Alright Carson Brown, your 125cc class winner! Well we know you can ride everything, but how much different is trying to ride a 125 on a track like this?

Carson Brown: Yeah, you know, it’s gnarly! Especially with that rain there at the end, it was going to be all about who could do the rhythms consistently and luckily, I was able to get the triple-triple both times there and get ‘er done. But man, it was slick through the whoops and a couple sections. Especially off that starting grate there but it ended up good. It’s such a cool event and I’m so happy to be here.

How much of a challenge is it to learn this? Because it’s pretty big! They almost cater a little bit more maybe to the 250cc class. There’s some big hucks to do on a 125 out there!

Yeah honestly! There’s the three big singles and then the next sections ahead and you lose track because you’re so focused on riding and doing everything that you’re like, “Oh wait, which section is next and where am I on the track?” It took a while to dial it in. Especially some of those bigger rhythms because you really had to be on point. It was cool and like you said, it caters to the 250s so getting some of those rhythms on a little bike was a stretch.