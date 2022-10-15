250cc Round of 16

Ken Roczen was up first against Deven Raper as the 250cc class fired off. Run 1 saw Roczen open out the early advantage as he worked his Yamaha YZ250 easily to the win. Raper would finish the run a few seconds back.

Austin Politelli and Chris Blose had their first run next and as it was the eight and nine seeds going against each other, the run started off very close. Blose then had a huge moment in the middle rhythm where he almost went over the bars and Politelli was able to pull away and win their first run.

Justin Barcia versus Nico Izzi came up next and it was Izzi who had the initial advantage but it seemed like his holeshot device got stuck for the first few sections. Barcia took the lead over the first wall jump then and never looked back as he cruised to the first run victory.

Our first look at "Stank Dog" Gared Steinke came next as he squared off against Cooper Webb. Webb got out to the early lead but Stank Dog remained close all the way through. Webb pulled slightly back ahead then in the whoops to win the first run.

Before moving to the second half of the bracket, the first four race group would re-rack again as Roczen and Raper loaded back into the box. Roczen could eliminate Raper with a win in the second run and the German launched out to the early lead before cruising to the win and moving on to the quarterfinals.

Blose and Politelli then hit the track for their second run and Politelli quickly opened a small advantage. Blose was able to reel him back in slightly but it wasn't enough and Politelli moved on to the quarterfinals.

Barcia and Izzi had their second run next and Izzi again seemed to have a holeshot device issue which gave a big early advantage to Barcia which he would not relinquish as he moved on to the quarterfinals.

Webb looked to be the fourth straight rider to knock their counterpart out in just the second run as he and Gared Steinke headed out again. Stank Dog kept it closer this time but Webb was just too much and held on to win the second run and eliminate Steinke.

Barcia actually ended up being DQ'd for going over the line in the second run so Izzi got the win in the second run but Barcia was able to come back and take the win in the third run to take the win and move on.

The bracket then flipped over as the two seed of Marvin Musquin then hit the track against the 15 seed of Josh Greco. Musquin was able to win the first run rather easily as he looked to move onto the quarterfinals.

Aaron Plessinger and Robbie Wageman were next up and it was AP7 who launched out to the early advantage. Wageman was close through the first rhythm section. but Plessinger slowly pulled away and took the win in the first run.

Justin Hill and Mike Alessi was the next showdown in the Round of 16 and it was actually Justin Hill getting the holeshot over Mike Alessi. Hill pulled out the advantage and even did a little seat grab on the building jump as he pulled out and won the first run.

The final showdown then in the Round of 16 was Josh Hansen versus Kevin Moranz. Hansen showed off his handy quad-quad line at the start to open a small advantage which he was able to keep all the way home to win the first run.

The second Musquin-Greco run was much of the same as the first one with Musquin pulling out a comfortable early advantage and rather easily moving on to the quarterfinals with a second run victory.

Plessinger versus Wageman launched out again and this time Wageman remained close through the mid-part of the run. Plessinger was able to inch away down the stretch though and move onto the quarterfinals with the victory.

Alessi was able to get out of the gate better for the second run with Justin Hill but Hill nailed the first two rhythm sections and took the lead. In the end, it was Hill winning the second run and advancing to the quarterfinals.

Moranz was also able to keep Hansen more honest in their second run as well but Hansen was just a bit too much in the end as he eliminated Moranz to complete the eight riders moving on to the quarterfinals.

So the quarterfinals will feature Roczen, Politelli, Barcia, Webb, Musquin, Plessinger, Hill, and Hansen.

125cc Quarterfinals

Our first look at the 125 riders was next as Joshua Varize squared off against Andy DiBrino. Varize was able to easily win the first run.

AJ Catanzaro versus Ryan Morais was next and it was a very close race. Catanzaro even threw a superman off the big bathroom jump but Morais was able to just sneak forward and cross the line first.

Derek Kelley then hit the track against Dominique Thury in another close fight. Kelley led early but Thury fought back and took advantage of Kelley not being able to clear the big tabletop. It was close at the flag but Thury just nabbed it at the end.

The final showdown then was Dylan Woodcock versus Carson Brown and it was Brown who jumped out to the early advantage. The 125s were struggling to hit lines consistently and this time with was Brown who just put a clean run together to beat Woodcock in the first run.