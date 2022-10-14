Registration Now Open for 2023 KTM Junior Supercross Season

The following press release is from KTM:

Registration Now Open for the Action Packed 2023 KTM Junior Supercross Season

MURRIETA, California — The KTM Junior Supercross, presented by Wells Fargo is ready to race into its 24th year with the AMA Supercross Championship in 2023. Announcing an exciting 10-race series, with an 11th “Championship Round” at the series finale, KTM North America, Inc. is pleased to continue providing an exciting and action-packed introductory platform for our future Supercross stars.

Continuing to lead the charge in innovation in 2023, participants will race aboard KTM’s all-electric mini-supercrosser – the KTM SX E-5 – on the global stage under KTM’s solar-powered semi. The 3.9-kilowatt powered KTM Junior Racing semi is equipped to power the entire semi on race day, including the 15 purpose-built charging stands, thanks to its 30 rooftop solar panels.

For the upcoming season, applicants will be randomly chosen for the KTM Junior Supercross program and treated to a once-in-a-lifetime experience throughout the day, including a track viewing like the pros, two practice sessions, participation in Opening Ceremonies and a three-lap exhibition race on the very same tracks as their Supercross heroes. The 10-round schedule will kick off at the series opener in Anaheim, California on January 7, making stops at many familiar stadiums on the tour, while introducing all-new locations such as Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, California and Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. At the end of the 10-round schedule, the winners from each individual round will be selected to participate in the ultimate “Championship Round” at the series finale in Salt Lake City, Utah on May 13.