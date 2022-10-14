Pro Perspective (Jason Thomas)

For those who are participating in the newly launched WSX series, racing kicked off last weekend in Cardiff, Wales. With several crashes and injuries, but also standout performances from the likes of Tomac, Roczen, and Vince Friese, it was a mixed bag overall. This week saw most riders fly home before they head off to Australia for next weekend's Melbourne rendezvous. Most probably spent this week recovering, but also trying to work on perceived weaknesses that may have been exposed last Saturday. The first SX event of a series, whether off-season or in-season, is always a learning experience. Settings, fitness levels, and sprint speed all got tested for the first time in an SX environment. And with a new format, many riders were probably unfamiliar with how their bodies would react, too. The quick turnaround puts a serious strain on cardiovascular capability and also forces the body to recover energy levels faster than a typical Monster Energy AMA Supercross race. The SuperPole event showed who has the sprint speed edge, even if not able to sustain that blinding pace. Those new wrinkles will give riders plenty to work on before the gate drops next Saturday night.

One of the most underrated aspects of these events is in managing the jet lag and lack of sleep. Traversing thousands of miles and multiple time zones wreaks havoc on sleep patterns and subsequently, how riders perform. I was fortunate enough to race hundreds of these events all over the world, forcing me to adapt and adopt habits that would lessen the impact of a brutal travel schedule. One key change I made was to try to sleep any time I wasn't at the racetrack. While that may seem hyperbolic and problematic for sleeping through the night, the truth is that sleeping through the night is typically a futile exercise anyway. Catching up on those missed hours of sleep was really important when main event time rolled around. For example, Germany's SX series would have practice and qualifying conclude by around 1-2 p.m. With opening ceremonies not until 7 p.m., a nice window was available for a nap and downtime. I would immediately go back to the hotel when practice ended, eat something and shower. I would try to be in bed and asleep by 3-3:30 p.m. local time and back awake by 5 p.m. or so. Having an hour before needing to leave for the stadium, there was time for shaking off the cobwebs and eating more food. I would arrive back to the stadium feeling relatively rested and ready for racing. Contrast that to those who spent that downtime sitting at the track talking and waiting. I could see the jet lag on their faces, yawning as we were supposed to be filled with adrenaline. As the main event approached they were thinking about sleep, and I was thinking about the task at hand. It was a small thing, but it yielded great results. Sleep is arguably the most important part of these overseas trips. Without it, performance drops off without fail. Finding ways to help stave off jet lag, even if it means a two-hour nap in the middle of the afternoon, can be the difference in a stellar or disappointing result. This Australia trip is on the extreme end of jet lag and putting a toll on the body. Prioritizing rest and recovery will be more important than ever. For some reason, sleeping more has this negative connotation associated with laziness or wasted time. For athletes hoping to reach peak performance, nothing could be further from the truth.