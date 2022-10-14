There might not be an event where history matters less than Red Bull Straight Rhythm. This event is designed for one weekend of fun and flash. It’s not the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations, it doesn’t show in the AMA or FIM record book, and no rider is using a win here as leverage for a new factory deal. Straight Rhythm is just fun, period, end of story.

But there is some history here, and as far as we know no one has actually run through it. So let’s look back at the past RBSRs as we prep for this weekend’s return (which you can watch live on ESPN+ Saturday at 2:30 pacific or on ESPN television Sunday at 2:30 eastern).

2014: The inaugural event, like most inaugural events, raised a lot of eyebrows and also left a lot of big names at home, willing to watch and learn instead of jump in and race (literally). James Stewart was the headliner here, but as you will see, the field was much more star-studded for the next year.

The big fun in this one was James battling his brother Malcolm for a spot in the final. Malcolm almost had him, but big brother won out. Then James took down Justin Brayton in the final to score the first-ever Red Bull Straight Rhythm win.

In the Lites class, Marvin Musquin romped. He would win this race plenty over the next few years.