The 12th round (of 13) of the 2022 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series took place over the weekend at CJ Raceway in Newburg, West Virginia. At the 11th round Burr Oak GNCC, Jordan Ashburn claimed the overall win (his second of the season) and he also claimed the 2022 GNCC Overall National Championship with two rounds remaining. While the Grand National Championship was no longer up for grabs at the penultimate round, the overall win was. At round 12, it was Steward Baylor Jr. who took the overall win (his second win of the season).

Watch full motorcycle (youth, WXC, Pro) coverage from the Buckwheat 100 GNCC.

Video: RacerTV

Read the post-race Buckwheat 100 GNCC press release

Buckwheat 100 GNCC Results

Overall