Watch: Full Buckwheat 100 GNCC Motorcycle Highlights & Results
The 12th round (of 13) of the 2022 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series took place over the weekend at CJ Raceway in Newburg, West Virginia. At the 11th round Burr Oak GNCC, Jordan Ashburn claimed the overall win (his second of the season) and he also claimed the 2022 GNCC Overall National Championship with two rounds remaining. While the Grand National Championship was no longer up for grabs at the penultimate round, the overall win was. At round 12, it was Steward Baylor Jr. who took the overall win (his second win of the season).
Watch full motorcycle (youth, WXC, Pro) coverage from the Buckwheat 100 GNCC.
Video: RacerTV
Read the post-race Buckwheat 100 GNCC press release
Buckwheat 100 GNCC Results
Overall
Buckwheat 100 - Overall RaceOctober 8, 2022
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Steward Baylor
|02:42:55.299
|Belton, SC
|Yamaha
|2
|Jordan Ashburn
|02:43:21.219
|Cookeville, TN
|Husqvarna
|3
|Craig Delong
|02:43:23.410
|Morgantown, PA
|Husqvarna
|4
|Thad Duvall
|02:43:24.873
|Williamstown, WV
|Husqvarna
|5
|Lyndon Snodgrass
|02:44:20.593
|Kawasaki
XC2
Buckwheat 100 - XC2 Pro RaceOctober 8, 2022
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Lyndon Snodgrass
|02:44:20.593
|Kawasaki
|2
|Jonathan Girroir
|02:44:27.476
|Southwick, MA
|GasGas
|3
|Liam Draper
|02:44:47.539
|Auckland
|KTM
|4
|Ryder Lafferty
|02:45:58.618
|Millville, NJ
|GasGas
|5
|Cody J Barnes
|02:46:22.277
|Sterling, IL
|Honda
XC3
Buckwheat 100 - XC3 Pro-Am RaceOctober 8, 2022
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Toby Cleveland
|02:55:43.518
|Erin, NY
|Yamaha
|2
|Dakoda Devore
|02:55:51.490
|Uhrichsville, OH
|KTM
|3
|Max Fernandez
|02:56:00.259
|Ottsville, PA
|GasGas
|4
|Eli Childers
|03:02:58.638
|Hickory, NC
|Yamaha
|5
|Mack S Riemer
|03:05:44.398
|Saxonburg, PA
|Yamaha
WXC
Buckwheat 100 - WXC RaceOctober 8, 2022
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Tayla Jones
|01:55:59.694
|Yass
|Husqvarna
|2
|Rachael Archer
|01:56:09.950
|Yamaha
|3
|Korie Steede
|01:56:48.099
|Beloit, OH
|KTM
|4
|Jocelyn Barnes
|02:02:51.650
|Equinunk, PA
|Kawasaki
|5
|Prestin Raines
|02:07:26.519
|Travelers Rest, SC
|Yamaha
Championship Standings
Overall
Jordan Ashburn claimed the 2022 GNCC Overall National Championship two rounds early.
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jordan Ashburn
|Cookeville, TN
|267
|2
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|202
|3
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|180
|4
|Ricky Russell
|Duvall, WA
|151
|5
|Trevor Bollinger
|Morganton, NC
|148
XC2
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Lyndon Snodgrass
|261
|2
|Ryder Lafferty
|Millville, NJ
|211
|3
|Ruy Barbosa
|198
|4
|Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
|191
|5
|Michael Witkowski
|North Liberty, IN
|190
XC3
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Brody Johnson
|Landrum, SC
|290
|2
|Zack Hayes
|Sumter, SC
|263
|3
|Jake Froman
|Lynnville, IN
|214
|4
|Max Fernandez
|Ottsville, PA
|205
|5
|Jason Lipscomb
|Parkersburg, WV
|171
WXC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Rachael Archer
|263
|2
|Tayla Jones
|Yass
|260
|3
|Korie Steede
|Beloit, OH
|240
|4
|Prestin Raines
|Travelers Rest, SC
|161
|5
|Jocelyn Barnes
|Equinunk, PA
|152
Main image by Ken Hill