Husqvarna Announces Signing of Hawkins & Cochran to Factory Amateur Racing Team

October 13, 2022 3:40pm | by:
Husqvarna Announces Signing of Hawkins & Cochran to Factory Amateur Racing Team

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna has announced the signing of Talon Hawkins and Casey Cochran to the factory amateur racing team. Hawkins officially joined the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna program in November 2019 and made his pro debut this summer in the AMA Pro Motocross Championship. The California native raced the Spring Creek National in July before competing in the Open Pro Sport and 250 Pro Sport classes at the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch. He finished eighth overall in Open Pro Sport (9-12-4) and then fourth overall in 250 Pro Sport (8-3-3) then raced the final two rounds of Pro Motocross (Ironman, and Fox Raceway 2 Nationals). In his three Pro Motocross starts, Hawkins finished with a moto best of 14th in the final moto of the year. Now, Husqvarna Motorcycles has announced Hawkins will compete in his final season as an amateur in the A class in 2023 before turning pro. While it has yet to be confirmed, Hawkins could race the amateur spring nationals and Supercross Futures before possibly going pro full-time for Pro Motocross next summer.

Talon Hawkins at the 2022 Pro Motocross finale.
Talon Hawkins at the 2022 Pro Motocross finale. Align Media

After racing a GasGas in 2021, Cochran raced a Husqvarna at Loretta Lynn’s in August, with support from Monster Energy, Husqvarna, Fox Racing, Oakley, and more. The #66 finished with two titles in the 125 Jr. (12-17) B/C (2-1-1 moto finishes) and Schoolboy 1 (12-17) B/C (3-1-1 moto finishes) Classes. With his performance that week, Cochran received the Youth Rider of the Year award.

Then, Cochran was one of the seven riders on the U.S. team for 2022 FIM Junior Motocross World Championship. The event hosts competitors in three different classes between 11 and 17 years old. Team USA won the event with Cochran and Collin Allen on 125cc machines; Tayce Morgan and Maddox Temmerman on 65cc machines and; Carson Wood, Seth Dennis, and Landon Gibson on 85cc machines.

Casey Cochran at the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch.
Casey Cochran at the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch. Mitch Kendra

Cochran is set to race the 125/150cc class of Red Bull Straight Rhythm this weekend, so we might see his debut on a full Rockstar Energy Husqvarna machine on Saturday—albeit a two-stroke version.

Below is the full post announcing the signing of Hawkins and Cochran.

“Husqvarna Motorcycles USA would like to welcome newly signed riders @talon71 and @caseycochran66 to the 2023 Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Amateur Racing Team ⭐️

Talon Hawkins will continue racing his way through the highly competitive A class on his way to turning Pro. Casey Cochran - Youth rider of the year, and 5x Loretta Lynn’s Champ will join the team to compete in B and Schoolboy 2 classes this year."

Main image courtesy of Husqvarna

