Phil Nicoletti is back at the races! His surgically repaired arm didn’t give him much time on the bike or on a supercross track, but he manned up, flew to Wales, and raced the 250 class of the FIM World Supercross Championship for his FXR/Club MX Yamaha team.

Okay, 11th in the first one, and then after that, I’m not even sure.

Nicoletti: Yeah, I don’t know…I think 10, 13 15? I was stuck on the outside of the gates, I tried to make something happen. I got out of these pretty good but honestly once you’re in ninth, tenth, whatever, you’re not doing nothing. It’s a goat trail. It was kind of a kill fest. I was like, “Dude why are we trying to kill each other?” You know it’s a goat path. I looked at the payout and it’s like $40 between positions. You don’t need the eighty bucks that bad. It was alright. I enjoyed the World Supercross thing, but I didn’t enjoy the track. We need to make some changes, but they’re super receptive of the changes, so we’ll see.