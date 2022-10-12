And we're back! Red Bull Straight Rhythm has been off the radar since 2019, but the "supercross track unwound" returns this weekend, October 15th at 2:30 p.m. Pacific. There's a new track in a new location, but Straight Rhythm's old trick remains: it's two-strokes only.
There's a 250cc class and a 125cc class (the way it ought to be) and now Red Bull has announced the entry list. Says Red Bull's press release: "The seventh running of the event is the third consecutive ultimate two-strokes only challenge and has reignited nostalgic energy in those longing for braap-braap buzz and the mint smell of pre-mix exhaust wafting through the air."
Yup!
The format follows a bracket-form competition with all the riders competing in the Qualifying rounds and the fastest 16 riders from the 250cc class and fastest eight riders from the 125cc class advancing to the main event. Here's The List for this week's List:
250 Class:
Ken Roczen: Kenny won the last time this race took place back in 2019, but that was on Jeremy McGrath's old Honda CR250R. Kenny and the American Honda group have broken up, so we hear Roczen will be on a Pro Circuit prepped YZ250 for this race, but on the entry list his bike brand and model is blank. We'll see. Meanwhile, he's still racing the FIM World Supercross Championship in Wales and Australia on a Honda CRF450R!
It will be weird to see Roczen on a Yamaha. But also, that kind of surprise is what makes this event work.
Aaron Plessinger: AP hasn't competed at Straight Rhythm before, but he's here now, and armed with one of those new KTM fuel-injected 250SX two-strokes.
Justin Barcia: Also the Straight Rhythm debut for Barcia, who knows a thing or two about big scrubs. Also, who wants to hear him wind the daylights out of a GasGas 250 two-stroke?
Marvin Musquin: Marv has won Straight Rhythm every time he's raced it, and in fact he's never been beaten by anyone even in one single run. But, those wins were on four-strokes. He'll be on one of those new KTM two-strokes this time.
Cooper Webb: Webb, the two time Monster Energy AMA Supercross Champion, raced this event before on the two-stroke but got beat by his sometimes-roomate Pierce Brown. We haven't seen Coop race in a while. How will he do?
Gared Steinke: "Stank Dog" was at the tip of the spear when this race started its foray into two-strokes. He won the two-stroke class the first time it was offered. Since he's always been a two-stroke guy (making a main in AMA Supercross on a 125 this year) you've got to expect him to be a factor.
Josh Hansen: The uber talented Hansen still knows how to ride a bike, especially on a track like this. He's finished on the podium at this event three times.
Justin Hill: Justin Hill is back? Yes, Justin Hill is back. Plus, you know this type of track is perfect for his skill set. Should be interesting.
Robbie Wageman: Wageman is a solid 250 supercross racer. Will be fun to see him on the two-stroke.
Kevin Moranz: Moranz, the master promoter of privateers, has been building up his two-stroke on social media. Looks good!
Chris Blose: Zombie Blose might feel like one after racing WSX in Wales (and getting on the 250 podium) then returning to the U.S. for this race, then going back to Australia next weekend for more WSX.
Josh Greco: Respect the 'stache and a privateer building a bike for this event.
Devin Raper: We love when dudes stick to their brand when finding an old two stroke for this race. Raper is a long-time Kawasaki KX450 guy, and he's listed on a 2007 KX250 for Straight Rhythm.
Austin Politelli: Austin has talent and speed and that lends itself to this event. He's raced it five times and made the quarterfinals twice.
Mike Alessi: Yes, the Holeshot King is racing Straight Rhythm! And you know he'll end up on a really fast bike. Alessi's don't play. This should be fun.
Nico Izzi: This is no joke: Nico Izzi is on the list! We've heard Nico has recently cleaned up his life off the track and that's great to hear. Getting back on a bike is a bonus.
Ivan Ramirez: Wait. Isn't this guy an enduro guy? Interesting...
Patrick Evans: P Evans specializes in whips and two-strokes. Well, there you go. A recipe for Straight Rhythm.
125 Class
Carson Brown: Another guy returning from Wales and WSX to do this event. Brown rips on anything, but especially two-strokes. He won this class at this event in 2018.
Ryan Morias: The former pro is still a big part of Red Bull KTM's racing development, and he always throws a leg over for Straight Rhythm.
AJ Catanzaro: "The Cat" has been showing off an exotic build for this event. Also, his Travis Pastrana life near-death experience at this event a few years ago went viral. Catanzaro was second to Brown in 2018.
Josh Varize: Good to see young Varize get a shot on a two-stroke at this event for the first time.
Josh Thomas: All we can say here is the world of social media will provide more on this entry soon.
Andy DiBrino: DiBrino does it all, including MotoAmerica road racing. He'll be racing in the Roland Sands Moto Beach Classic (flat track) race which runs in conjunction with Straight Rhythm, on the same day, right next to the SR track. The he will pull double-duty and do Straight Rhythm! Yes, he knows how to hit whoops.
Domique Thury: Ze German is now familiar to American supercross fans after making main events with Club MX the last two years. We'll see how he does on a two-stroke now.
Derek Kelley: The AEO KTM rider logged a really strong run through Lucas Oil Pro Motocross this summer, then jumped onto a Suzuki for WSX. In between he'll race a two-stroke at Straight Rhythm. Is this what he'll be racing on?
Dylan Woodcock: The Brit has made supercross mains in the U.S. before and also raced WSX back in Wales over the weekend. He has skills.
The Bracket Challenge:
The riders aren’t the only ones who can get in on the action this year. The Red Bull Straight Rhythm Bracket Challenge has returned. Participants can apply whatever the tactics, be it pure expertise, sorcery or straight luck, to complete the best-of 16 bracket for a chance to win an exclusive Troy Lee Designs gift card. And if the winner of the Bracket Challenge is crowned from pure luck, it’s probably a good idea to head to Vegas after the event. Participants are encouraged to show some of their favorite riders an extra bit of love and support in their chase to the top of the podium by sharing across social media to complete the entry. Visit Red Bull Straight Rhythm Bracket Challenge for more information.
While the format remains the same as previous years – a best-of-three race format and each rider getting at least two chances to grab victory – one thing is for certain, the victory is fair game for all riders. In the three years of racing two-strokes only, three different riders have claimed the title with six different finalists in play.
Event Details
The event takes place at Huntington Beach, California this year. For those that can’t make it to the event, Red Bull Straight Rhythm will stream live exclusively on ESPN+ on October 15, with coverage beginning at 2:30 p.m. PST. Then it airs on ESPN (television) at 2:30 p.m East on Sunday (check your listings and set your DVR to be sure). Tickets are still available and can be purchased at https://red-bull-straight-rhythm-tickets. Gates open at 10:00 a.m. PST for spectators to view the practice and qualifying rounds.