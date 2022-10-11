Build: Jamie Ellis/Twisted Development

Photos: Spencer Owens

Video: Spencer Owens/Simon Cudby

Loretta Lynn’s has come and gone, so it’s time to reveal all the work that went into a great 2022 Kawasaki KX250 race machine. My son Aden is a lucky little [insert explicative here], and although he’s not oblivious to that fact, he also has to listen to his dad talk about what he didn’t have growing up. I mean, I heard the same thing when I was 16 from my dad, so why not pass that blessing on? As parents, we always try to give our kids what we didn’t have, and this 2022 Kawasaki KX250 Garage Build is something I would have killed for when I was 16. In 1992, when I was 16, I was on a 1990 Suzuki RM125 with the rear tire flipped backward to get that sharp edge going again and some touch-up paint on that blue frame. A lot of companies came together to help Aden with a bike that a lot of teenagers would love to take for a rip. Here’s a list of parts that was included in this build.

Parts List:

Twisted Development

Cylinder Head Work, Twisted Development Cam Spec, Pro Circuit Valve Spring Kit, J&E HC Piston, ECU Mapped By Twisted Development, TD Electronic Water Pump, Sano Metal Super-Finishing on Internal Engine Parts

td-racing.com

Pro Circuit

Ti-6 Muffler System, Shifter, Pro Circuit Fork/Shock Re-valve Spec #AK2.0

procircuit.com

Rekluse

Torque Drive Kit

rekluse.com

Dunlop

MX3S/MX33 13.5/12.5 PSI

dunlopmotorcycletires.com

Pro Taper

Evo Race Team Bend (cut to 804mm), 13/51 Sprockets

protaper.com

DID

ERT3 HD Gold Chain

didchain.com

Renthal

Half Waffle Soft Grips

renthal.com

ARC

RC-8 Perch/Lever

arclevers.com

ZRT

Throttle Tube

zrthrottle.com

Blud Racing

10/40 Pro Series Oil

bludracing.com

Renegade

SX Pro Race Fuel

stanbensonracing.com

Works Connection

Pro Launch Start Device

worksconnection.com

DeCal Works

Custom Shimmer Graphics/Pre-Prints

decalworks.com

GUTS Racing

Ribbed Seat Cover

gutsracing.com

Twin Air

Power Flow Kit

twinair.com

Acerbis

Green Plastic

acerbisusa.com

2022 Kawasaki KX250