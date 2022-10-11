Colt Nichols Inks Deal with Honda HRC for 2023 AMA Supercross

Colt Nichols took to Instagram at the top of the hour to announce he has signed a deal with Honda HRC for 2023. The Oklahoma native joined the now-named Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing team in October 2016 and raced with the team through the 2021 season when he claimed the 250SX East Region Championship in Monster Energy AMA Supercross. Nichols was set to return to the team again in 2022 as well and compete in his final 250SX season before pointing out and being forced to move to the premier class in 2023.

Nichols and the Yamaha crew chose not to defend his title on the East Coast and instead go for the 250SX West Region title this year, hoping to become the first rider to do back to back titles on opposite coasts in several years. However, at the Anaheim 1 Supercross season opener, the #45 crashed early while leading his heat race, breaking both of his arms and suffering burns on his body from the machine’s pipe. That evening Nichols underwent surgery on his arms, and the injuries kept him sidelined for that final 250SX season.

He did not return to racing in the AMA Pro Motocross Championship and then thanked the Yamaha team for their hard work in an Instagram post in July, confirming his departure from the team.

Racer X learned last week that Nichols was in fact meeting with Honda HRC at the team’s test track, introducing himself to the staff, although he had yet to ride the race team’s CRF450R at that time.

Nichols’ Instagram post announces he has officially signed a deal with the Honda HRC program for 2023, his first season in the premier class. While Nichols did not specify the details in his post, a press release from the team confirms this deal is an AMA Supercross-only deal for 2023. The team press release also states Nichols will race a CRF450R alongside of #23 Chase Sexton, which confirms the departure of Ken Roczen from the team. Brothers Hunter and Jett Lawrence will compete in the 250SX Class of Monster Energy AMA Supercross before two-time 250 Class Pro Motocross Champion Jett Lawrence is expected to move to the premier class for Pro Motocross. Below is Nichols’ full post: