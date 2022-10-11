Yeah, your starts were the one thing that wasn’t great. Every main. I think you got the most passing points tonight though.

Literally, I think I was between Cole Seely and Matt Moss, it was literally the same thing every single start. They got the jump on me, and I was trying different stuff, start map, no start map. They both squeezed me out all three times. And I’m like “alright I just need some more time and I’ll fix those.” It’s been a blast, the racing was very intense, three races back-to-back. It was not a time where you could like settle in. It was like, dude, either you’re chasing someone down or someone is chasing you down. So it was awesome.

Alright “Freckle” Mitchell Oldenburg, 1-15-1 for almost the win, didn’t quite do it. Bummer, you went down in the second one.

Oldenburg: Yeah, I don’t know it was chaos man, I knew starts were going to be the most important thing coming into these races. I did the Australian series so I kind of knew what I was getting myself into. I did ten starts every day I rode, so 30-40 starts a week for the last month. For that second one I just, they flinched, and I got caught up in it. Then crashed and picked myself up and just rode it home. Try to save some energy, save the bike, the clutch was going to be very important for that last main. Tried to keep that thing as cool as possible so, executed that last start perfect, raced forward which is something that I have struggled with in the past is settling and focusing on the guy behind me so it was a fun night.

You qualified, I think, third, oh fifth, so how did you get that far inside gate?

Oh, ok so I had fifth in qualifying but I had third gate pick form the heat race.

Okay so you were third that’s what I was thinking, so third pick but you still had the far inside gate, so how did they let you have that.

Uhh [Max] Anstie took three and [Justin] Bogle took two and it was either one or four and I didn’t want to go that far outside. Bogle is obviously really good at starts and Anstie’s heat race start was really good so I wanted to control it. And I like the inside gate too, you only got to beat one guy, right next to you.