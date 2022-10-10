WSX British GP Injury Updates: Reed, Grant, Wilson, & More
The first round of the FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX) is done and dusted. Eli Tomac took the overall win in the WSX (450cc) class, sweeping all three races to earn the overall win in the one and only round he is competing in as a wild card. Ken Roczen finished 3-2-4 for second overall ahead of Vince Friese, who finished 2-3-5 for third overall.
In the SX2 (250cc) class, it was Mitchell Oldenburg who claimed the first and third race wins, but a 19th in the second race ruined his chances at the overall win. Enter Shane McElrath, who finished 4-3-5 for the overall win. Chris Blose finished 2-4-8 for second overall ahead of third-place overall Oldenburg.
Unfortunately, several riders suffered injuries at the inaugural event of the all-new series. Here are updates on several of the riders.
Note: The Australian GP (the second event of the two-round pilot season) is set to take place October 21 and 22.
WSX
Josh Grant
In the first WSX (450cc) heat of the night, Josh Grant suffered a broken chain that resulted in a hard slam and a concussion.
Chad Reed
In his heat race, Reed suffered a mechanical issue on the same jump his teammate Grant had just crashed on moments before, which resulted in a big get off for the #22 as well. The Australian suffered a dislocated right shoulder, broken left hand, and broken ribs.
Dean Wilson
In his debut event with the Honda Genuine Honda Racing team, Wilson was looking solid on his CRF450R and finished eighth in the first of GP races of the night. In the second race, Wilson was battling with Jack Brunell when the two made contact in a racing incident. Brunell drifted right in the air and into Wilson’s line, causing the #15 machine to swerve left, slamming Wilson down on the floor level hard on his left shoulder. Wilson announced on Instagram he suffered a “small ac separation.” Brunell commented on Wilson’s post he did know realize the #15 was right next to him.
“@deanwilson15 mate didn’t no you was next to me that is the line I took all night to jump to the middle didn’t mean to cross jump or for you to fall.”
Wilson mentioning “so we will be all good” in his post insinuates he expects to race the second and final round of WSX in Australian on October 21 and 22.
You can watch his full GoPro video from that race below, which shows his crash at the very end.
Luke Clout
Clout went for a wild ride of his own in the first of the three final races but stated on social media stating he is banged up but will be okay.
Justin Starling
The Twisted Tea/HEP Motorsports Suzuki team posted that Starling suffered an injury to a ligament in his thumb, although he rode through the pain. He is expected to get checked out early this week upon returning home to the U.S.
SX2
Dylan Walsh
Walsh crashed in the third and final race of the night after he caught himself on his hands and knees, Justin Bogle accidentally ran straight over Walsh’s hand. Walsh remounted and finished 19th. He has not posted an update at this time.
Main image courtesy of WSX Championship