  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Jordan Ashburn
  3. Craig Delong
  1. Lyndon Snodgrass
  2. Jonathan Girroir
  3. Liam Draper
Wake-Up Call

October 10, 2022 9:30am
by:

Main image Courtesy of WSX Championship

grand National Cross Country (GNCC)

Round 12 (of 13) — Buckwheat 100 GNCC — CJ Raceway — Newburg, West Virginia

XC1

GNCC

Buckwheat 100 - Overall Race

October 8, 2022
CJ Raceway
Newburg, WV United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Steward Baylor 02:42:55.299 Belton, SC United States Yamaha
2Jordan Ashburn 02:43:21.219 Cookeville, TN United States Husqvarna
3Craig Delong 02:43:23.410 Morgantown, PA United States Husqvarna
4Thad Duvall 02:43:24.873 Williamstown, WV United States Husqvarna
5Lyndon Snodgrass 02:44:20.593 Australia Kawasaki
6Jonathan Girroir 02:44:27.476 Southwick, MA United States GasGas
7Liam Draper 02:44:47.539 Auckland New Zealand KTM
8Josh Toth 02:44:50.437 Winstead, CT United States KTM
9Ricky Russell 02:45:02.090 Duvall, WA United States GasGas
10Ryder Lafferty 02:45:58.618 Millville, NJ United States GasGas
XC2

GNCC

Buckwheat 100 - XC2 Pro Race

October 8, 2022
CJ Raceway
Newburg, WV United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Lyndon Snodgrass 02:44:20.593 Australia Kawasaki
2Jonathan Girroir 02:44:27.476 Southwick, MA United States GasGas
3Liam Draper 02:44:47.539 Auckland New Zealand KTM
4Ryder Lafferty 02:45:58.618 Millville, NJ United States GasGas
5Cody J Barnes 02:46:22.277 Sterling, IL United States Honda
6Angus Riordan 02:47:36.532 Woodland, CA United States KTM
7Simon J Johnson 02:48:15.572 Bennington, VT United States KTM
8Mason Semmens 02:48:16.414 Australia KTM
9Jonathan Johnson 02:49:47.570 Landrum, SC United States Beta
10Benjamin Herrera 02:51:19.298 Chile Kawasaki
XC3

GNCC

Buckwheat 100 - XC3 Pro-Am Race

October 8, 2022
CJ Raceway
Newburg, WV United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Toby Cleveland 02:55:43.518 Erin, NY United States Yamaha
2Dakoda Devore 02:55:51.490 Uhrichsville, OH United States KTM
3Max Fernandez 02:56:00.259 Ottsville, PA United States GasGas
4Eli Childers 03:02:58.638 Hickory, NC United States Yamaha
5Mack S Riemer 03:05:44.398 Saxonburg, PA United States Yamaha
6Jake Froman 03:06:49.048 Lynnville, IN United States Husqvarna
7Brody Johnson 00:50:52.775 Landrum, SC United States Husqvarna
DNFJason Lipscomb 00:00:00.000 Parkersburg, WV United States Beta
WXC

GNCC

Buckwheat 100 - WXC Race

October 8, 2022
CJ Raceway
Newburg, WV United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Tayla Jones 01:55:59.694 Yass Australia Husqvarna
2Rachael Archer 01:56:09.950 New Zealand Yamaha
3Korie Steede 01:56:48.099 Beloit, OH United States KTM
4Jocelyn Barnes 02:02:51.650 Equinunk, PA United States Kawasaki
5Prestin Raines 02:07:26.519 Travelers Rest, SC United States Yamaha
6Kayla Oneill 02:14:28.955 Greenwood Lake, NY United States Kawasaki
7Taylor Johnston 02:21:39.818 Buskirk, NY United States KTM
8Elizabeth Perez 01:58:38.853 Bloomington, IN United States Husqvarna
Championship Standings

Overall

Jordan Ashburn has clinched the 2022 Grand National Championship. 

GNCC

Overall Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jordan Ashburn Cookeville, TN United States267
2Craig Delong Morgantown, PA United States202
3Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT United States180
4Ricky Russell Duvall, WA United States151
5Trevor Bollinger Morganton, NC United States148
6Lyndon Snodgrass Australia138
7Josh Toth Winstead, CT United States135
8Grant Baylor Belton, SC United States133
9Ruy Barbosa Chile105
10Ryder Lafferty Millville, NJ United States104
XC2

Lyndon Snodgrass clinched the XC2 Class title one round early.

GNCC

XC2 Pro Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Lyndon Snodgrass Australia261
2Ryder Lafferty Millville, NJ United States211
3Ruy Barbosa Chile198
4Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL United States191
5Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN United States190
6Angus Riordan Woodland, CA United States175
7Benjamin Herrera Chile167
8Liam Draper Auckland New Zealand166
9Jonathan Johnson Landrum, SC United States148
10Simon J Johnson Bennington, VT United States130
XC3

Brody Johnson clinched the XC3 Class title one round early.

GNCC

XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Brody Johnson Landrum, SC United States290
2Zack Hayes Sumter, SC United States263
3Jake Froman Lynnville, IN United States214
4Max Fernandez Ottsville, PA United States205
5Jason Lipscomb Parkersburg, WV United States171
6Dakoda Devore Uhrichsville, OH United States169
7Hunter Neuwirth Plantation, FL United States156
8Eli Childers Hickory, NC United States149
9Brenden J Poling Grafton, WV United States115
10Dominick Morse Newark Valley, NY United States94
WXC

GNCC

WXC Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Rachael Archer New Zealand263
2Tayla Jones Yass Australia260
3Korie Steede Beloit, OH United States240
4Prestin Raines Travelers Rest, SC United States161
5Jocelyn Barnes Equinunk, PA United States152
6Shelby A Turner Barons, AB Canada131
7Kayla Oneill Greenwood Lake, NY United States128
8Taylor Johnston Buskirk, NY United States122
9Sheryl B Hunter Jericho, VT United States108
10Brandy Richards 100
FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)

Round 1 (of 2) — British GP — Principality Stadium — Cardiff, United Kingdom

WSX (450cc) Overall

Round one Wild Card Eli Tomac took the 450cc overall win.
Round one Wild Card Eli Tomac took the 450cc overall win. Courtesy of WSX Championship
The WSX overall podium: Eli Tomac, Ken Roczen, and Vince Friese.
The WSX overall podium: Eli Tomac, Ken Roczen, and Vince Friese. Courtesy of WSX Championship

SX2 (250cc) Overall

Shane McElrath won the SX2 overall.
Shane McElrath won the SX2 overall. Courtesy of WSX Championship
SX2 overall podium: Shane McElrath, Chris Blose, and Mitchell Oldenburg.
SX2 overall podium: Shane McElrath, Chris Blose, and Mitchell Oldenburg. Courtesy of WSX Championship

Other Championship Standings

AMA National Enduro Series

Through Round 8 (of 10)

Pro 1 Championship Standings

AMA EnduroCross Championship Series

Through Round 3 (of 6) 

Pro Championship Standings

Note: Taddy Blazusuak received a two-position penalty following the third round.

CANADIAN TRIPLE CROWN CHAMPIONSHIP

Through Round 3 (of 6) of AX Tour

Championship Standings

250 Pro

450 Pro

PROGRESSIVE AMERICAN FLAT TRACK

Through Round 16 (of 18)

Championship Standings

SuperTwins

Production Twins

AFT Singles

2022 Champions

RiderChampionship/RaceClass
Eli Tomac (Yamaha)Monster Energy Supercross450SX
Christian Craig (Yamaha)Monster Energy Supercross250SX West Region
Jett Lawrence (Honda)Monster Energy Supercross250SX East Region
Chance Hymas (Honda)Monster Energy Supercross250SX Futures
Eli Tomac (Yamaha)Lucas Oil Pro Motocross450 Class
Jett Lawrence (Honda)Lucas Oil Pro Motocross250 Class
Tim Gajser (Honda)FIM Motocross World ChampionshipMXGP
Tom Vialle (KTM)FIM Motocross World ChampionshipMX2
Rick Elzinga (Yamaha)FIM Motocross World ChampionshipEMX250
Nancy Van De Ven (Yamaha)FIM Motocross World ChampionshipWMX
Team USA (Tomac, Cooper, & Sexton)Monster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsTeam

Maxime Renaux (Yamaha)		Monster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsMXGP
Justin Cooper (Yamaha)Monster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsMX2
Jett Lawrence (Honda)Monster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsOpen
All 2022 ResultsRicky Carmichael Amateur Daytona Supercross (RCSX) ResultsNA
All 2022 ResultsDaytona Vintage Supercross ResultsNA
Caden Braswell (GasGas)Loretta Lynn'sHorizon Award
All 2022 ResultsLoretta Lynn's ResultsNA
TBDMini O's ResultsNA
TBDMini O's ResultsNA
Jordan Ashburn (Husqvarna)GNCCXC1
Lyndon Snodgrass (Kawasaki)GNCCXC2
Brody Johnson (Husqvarna)GNCCXC3
TBDGNCCWXC
TBDPenrite ProMX ChampionshipMX1
TBDPenrite ProMX ChampionshipMX2
TBDPenrite ProMX ChampionshipMX3
Kyle Peters (Honda)AMA Kicker Arenacross SeriesPro National Champion
Great BritainInternational Six Days Enduro (ISDE)World Tropy Team
Great BritainInternational Six Days Enduro (ISDE)Women's World Tropy Team
Michael Hicks (KTM)Hoosier Arenacross Series250 Pro
Michael Hicks (KTM)Hoosier Arenacross Series450 Pro
Dylan Wright (Honda)Canadian Triple Crown (Motocross)450
Ryder McNabb (Honda)CanadianTriple Crown (Motocross)250
TBDCanadian Triple Crown (Supercross)450
TBDCanadian Triple Crown (Supercross)250
TBDCanadian Triple Crown (Combined)450
TBDCanadian Triple Crown (Combined)250
TBDItalian Motocross ChampionshipMX1
TBDParis SupercrossKing of Paris (SX1)
TBDParis SupercrossPrince of Paris (SX2)
Sam Sunderland (GasGas)Dakar RallyBike
TBDEnduroCrossSuper EnduroCross
Josh Toth (KTM)U.S. Sprint EnduroPro
Cody Barnes (Honda)U.S. Sprint EnduroPro 2

TBD		Kenda AMA National Enduro SeriesPro1
TBDKenda AMA National Enduro SeriesPro2
TBDWORCSPro 450 MC
TBDWORCSPro 250 MC
Billy Bolt (Husqvarna)FIM SuperEnduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class
Manuel Lettenbichler (KTM)FIM Hard Enduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class
TBDAmerican Flat TrackAFT SuperTwins
TBDAmerican Flat TrackAFT Singles
TBDAmerican Flat TrackAFT Production Twins
