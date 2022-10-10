We needed a bit of a tougher track with more lines.

Yeah and it was hard in its own way. There was nothing we could rely on around the whole track. The berms were so flat, and it got potholes. Basically after the finish line, if you went outside…it was just weird. But I enjoyed the racing and the fans. I was also impressed how well they were able to stay on schedule. It was crazy.

I think if you don’t fall in that first one your whole night changes.

I was saying the same thing. I think that would have set me up different for the whole night. But it can happen so quick because of the conditions.

I think Eli got the inside gate. You won SuperPole. How the heck did he get the inside gate?

Here’s the thing: we picked the gates before they fixed them. So I saw that one had a hole. I picked the next one because it looked cleaner. Then I get down there and they had like loose stuff all over the place. I was like, “Why did they do that?” Also, the inside was really far inside. I got the jump on him two times, but then I spun the rear because my holeshot button didn’t come out. Basically by the second turn, he was always ahead of me.

So, what would you like to take back to America? The different lengths of each event? SuperPole? The format?

Oh, I don’t know if they’re gonna change. I think they’re ego might be too high to do anything similar.

No but what about you? What would you like to bring back?

Like I said, this was my first SuperPole and I think that was really rad. I like how this entire day was more compact. More relaxed in the morning and then boom, boom, boom we’re done.

How was your bike?

The bike felt quite a bit different from what I have been on. I think what I struggled with the most I think was my front brake. It wasn’t a factory front brake caliper. I like my front brake really touchy. I was trying to bleed it, but it never really changed. The clutch was a little mushy. We worked hard and we figured it out with the team. But I didn’t really care about it. We knew this would be different and this was tough. Suspension feels a lot different. Like I said, when I was riding this bike for two weeks, I felt good. Then I didn’t ride for 10 days, and it was different. New boots, new rims, completely different feeling suspension. So I was super stoked we got to ride the day before.