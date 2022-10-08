Superpole

Cedric Soubeyras was the first rider to hit the track for Superpole. He would put down a 47.156 which of course put him on top. Angelo Pellegrini was next, and he was about a half second slower leaving Soubeyras up top. Adrien Escoffier then was next, and he went about three tenths slower than Soubeyras to put him second ahead of Escoffier.

Josh Hill went out fourth and finally became the first one of the day to bust out the quad at the end of the long rhythm section. The time was a 47.074 and that put him atop the board by less than a tenth over Soubeyras. Vince Friese went out next and put down a 46.700 without doing the quad that put him on top.

Eli Tomac was next out and he as well did not do the quad before the finish, but he did quad before the supercross triple and went to the top of the board with a 45.939. Thomas Ramette hit the track next, and he put down a 46.822 which went third fastest behind Tomac and Friese.

Joey Savatgy was out next, and he did the quad before the supercross triple as well which boosted him to second behind Tomac about three tenths back. Ken Roczen hit the track ninth and not only did the quad before the triple but also the quad before the finish line jump and was able to just narrowly pip Tomac for top time with a 45.874. Justin Brayton was the final rider to hit the track then and was not able to cork the quad before the finish which left him fourth fastest. So Roczen wins Superpole from Tomac, Savatgy, Brayton, and Friese.