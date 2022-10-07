The first round of the 2022 FIM World Supercross Championship in Cardiff, Wales, saw its first set of practices run on Friday. With two groups in each class running sessions on Friday, we eventually saw Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing's Eli Tomac top the sheets in the WSX class with MDK Motorsports' Derek Drake put down the top time in the SX2 class.

Qualifying and racing will commence tomorrow at Principality Stadium for the first round of this short two round series. Delayed coverage of the racing can be viewed in the United States on Fox Sports 1 at 5 p.m. Pacific/8 p.m. Eastern on Sunday, October 9th. For more information on how to view the racing in other countries, be sure to visit the WSX.tv website for full listings of coverage including exclusive online access.

WSX Group 1