The two-round pilot season of the FIM World Supercross Championship kicks off this weekend with the British GP, set for Saturday at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, United Kingdom. The second round Australian GP will take place at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Australia. Here are the official teams and riders, as well as the wild cards.

Note: While some riders—like Dean Wilson—will be racing for their respective team in other events aside from WSX, Ken Roczen racing for the Honda Genuine Honda Racing is strictly for these two WSX events.