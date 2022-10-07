The time sheets in the SX2 class were topped by 23-year-old American Derek Drake on the MDK Motorsports KTM, with two tenths of a second splitting the top-three. Craig Dack Racing’s Aaron Tanti finished the day second quickest, in front of Shane McElrath, meaning Rick Ware Racing is the only team with two riders inside the top three across both classes.

Eli Tomac said on setting the bar on day one, “Today was good. This is a real track; this is the real deal. I think the track has a good mix of speed, technical, and rhythm sections. The surface is actually pretty hard, but I think that’s a good thing as it’s going to make it a little bit more technical, and it will keep the passing options open. In free practice I was back and forth with Ken [Roczen] and overall I felt good. It was good to get riding as I was pretty jet-lagged before that. What’s cool about this series is that we’re bringing it international, and I’m pumped to see new supercross fans.”

“My first day was actually really good,” Ken Roczen said on setting the second quickest time. “I had to shake the awkwardness off a little bit, and we had brand new wheels, little things like that that feel a little stiff. The track is really hard-pack, rocky, and the berms are super flat so it made it tricky out there because we would lose traction a lot. Overall I had a really good day though; Eli and I went back and forth a couple of times having the fastest lap. I’m second and only a couple of tenths off so I’m pretty happy with how today went and I’m glad I was able to ride a little bit before we start racing tomorrow. It should be a really good day.”