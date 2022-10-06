Details on 2023 SuperMotocross World Championship, SX & MX TV Package

“When we came together to find a way through the pandemic two-and-a-half years ago, we were privileged to take advantage of resources to determine ways in which we could improve the sport. The number one piece we were missing was a playoff,” said Carrie Coombs-Russell, CEO, MX Sports Pro Racing. “We went to our strategic partners with the concept of a playoff and then the excitement began. We’ve worked diligently to come up with a program that can be successful, both on the track and off, and now we’re here, with the SuperMotocross World Championship. Additionally, MX Sports Pro Racing is looking forward to embarking on the second half-century of Pro Motocross, which is where this sport’s historic journey began all the way back in 1972. The energy and atmosphere around next summer will be electric.”

The 52nd season of Pro Motocross will once again see the world’s most prestigious off-road motorcycle racing series visit the most storied venues in all of motocross. The season will kick off with the Fox Raceway National in Southern California on May 27 and will traverse the country with visits to 10 different states over the course of the summer with the Hangtown Motocross Classic (Northern California), Thunder Valley National (Colorado), High Point National (Pennsylvania), RedBud National (Michigan), Southwick National (Massachusetts), Spring Creek National (Minnesota), Washougal National (Washington), Unadilla National (New York), and Budds Creek National (Maryland), before concluding on August 26 in Indiana with the Ironman National.

The points structure for Monster Energy AMA Supercross and AMA Pro Motocross will remain the same throughout their respective seasons. Following the end of the Pro Motocross season, the top 20 athletes in combined Supercross and Pro Motocross points will automatically qualify to compete at each round of the SuperMotocross World Championship.

Leading into the playoffs, the points will be reset in both classes. The top 20 athletes will be seeded into the playoffs using one event’s worth of Supercross points - 26 for the regular season points leader, 23 for second, 21 for third, 19 for fourth, then single point denominations to the 20th seed, making performance during the regular season crucial for playoff position.

SuperMotocross World Championship Playoff 1 will retain the original point structure for the top 22 positions (26-1), while SuperMotocross World Championship Playoff 2 will pay out double points (56-2). The SuperMotocross World Championship Final will pay triple the points (78-3), setting the stage for a wide-open, three-race showdown guaranteed to provide championship drama all the way to the end.

The top 20 racers in combined Supercross and Pro Motocross points will be automatically seeded into the three SuperMotocross World Championship events. Gate position for the top 20 will be determined by qualifying at each event, while riders seeded 21st through 30th will compete for the final two gate positions at each round in a Last Chance Qualifier (LCQ) race.

Racers placed in 21st to 30th in combined Supercross and Pro Motocross points will still be playoff eligible and will race for the right to compete at each round of the SuperMotocross World Championship, vying for the 21st and 22nd starting positions. Additionally, any racer outside the top 30 in combined points who won a Supercross Main Event or a Pro Motocross Overall will also be given a chance to qualify for the 21st and 22nd positions at each round of the SuperMotocross World Championship. Racers entering the playoffs outside the top 20 will begin the playoffs with zero points.

The SuperMotocross World Championship playoff races and final will operate under a two-moto format for both the 450cc class and 250cc class. Each moto will be 20 minutes, plus one lap, in which Olympic Scoring will determine an overall finishing position for which SuperMotocross Championship points will be awarded. The SuperMotocross World Championship Final will also feature a SuperMotocross Amateur All-Star Race, with a single 10-minute plus one lap moto showcase featuring the world’s most high-profile amateur talent.