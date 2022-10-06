Details on 2023 SuperMotocross World Championship, SX & MX TV Package
LOS ANGELES – MX Sports Pro Racing and Feld Motor Sports, Inc., have announced further details pertaining to the formation of TheSuperMotocross World ChampionshipTM for 2023 and beyond. Introduced during an exclusive press event at the landmark Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum was the SuperMotocross World Championship qualification method, points structure, race format, distribution of the sport’s largest purse–$10 million–and the series’ media rights partner for the next five years. The 2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship schedule was also unveiled, where an 11 round summer campaign of the prestigious series will serve as the centerpiece of the SuperMotocross World Championship 31-race calendar alongside the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship.
The overseeing entity of the SuperMotocross World Championship, the SuperMotocross League, will unify the unique elements of the two seasons—athletes, race teams, sponsors, organizers, and most importantly the fans—and combine the best of both forms of racing: the profound technical skill and precision needed to excel in Supercross, and the sheer speed and endurance required for success in Pro Motocross. This new form of racing is defined by what will become the world’s most challenging track—designed to test athletes both physically and mentally. Race teams and manufacturers will be faced with the new challenge of finding the right balance in their bike and suspension set ups, one that is best suited for combined stadium and outdoor track elements. As a result, fans’ perceptions will be challenged when they watch the world’s best racers compete on a track requiring a new, combined skillset to win.
“This has been two-and-a-half years in the making,” said Kenneth Feld, Chair and CEO, Feld Entertainment, Inc. “Feld Motor Sports and MX Sports Pro Racing initially came together to preserve a 2020 racing season during the pandemic and soon realized we’re stronger together. We asked ourselves, ‘How can we better the sport?’ And from that emerged the concept for the SuperMotocross World Championship. We’re dedicated to retaining the history of each respective championship and will continue to crown individual champions for both disciplines, but we’ll now come together to crown an ultimate champion.”
The 2023 SuperMotocross World Championship series will begin with 17 rounds of Supercross in January, followed by 11 rounds of Pro Motocross starting in May, and will conclude with two SuperMotocross playoff rounds, and the SuperMotocross World Championship Final. The first of two playoff rounds will take place on Saturday, September 9, followed by the second playoff on Saturday, September 23–both cities and venues to be announced shortly. The SuperMotocross World Championship Final will take place on Saturday, October 14, in Southern California at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum–long credited as the birthplace of Supercross.
2023 Supercross Schedule
- SupercrossAnaheim 1 (A1) 250SX West
Saturday, January 710:30 PM
- SupercrossOakland 250SX West
Saturday, January 1410:00 PM
- SupercrossSan Diego 250SX West
Saturday, January 2110:00 PM
- SupercrossAnaheim 2 (A2) 250SX West
Triple Crown
Saturday, January 2810:00 PM
- SupercrossHouston 250SX East
Saturday, February 48:00 PM
- SupercrossTampa 250SX East
Saturday, February 118:00 PM
- SupercrossArlington 250SX East
Triple Crown
Saturday, February 258:00 PM
- SupercrossDaytona 250SX East
Saturday, March 48:00 PM
- SupercrossIndianapolis 250SX East
Saturday, March 118:00 PM
- SupercrossDetroit 250SX East
Saturday, March 188:00 PM
- SupercrossSeattle 250SX West
Saturday, March 2510:00 PM
- SupercrossGlendale 250SX West
Triple Crown
Saturday, April 810:00 PM
- SupercrossAtlanta 250SX East
Saturday, April 158:00 PM
- SupercrossEast Rutherford 250SX East/West Showdown
Dave Coombs Sr. East/West Showdown
Saturday, April 228:00 PM
- SupercrossNashville 250SX East
Saturday, April 298:00 PM
- SupercrossDenver 250SX West
Saturday, May 610:00 PM
- SupercrossSalt Lake City 250SX East/West Showdown
Dave Coombs Sr. East/West Showdown
Saturday, May 1310:00 PM
2023 Motocross Schedule
- MotocrossFox Raceway Saturday, May 274:00 PM
- MotocrossHangtown Motocross Classic Saturday, June 34:00 PM
- MotocrossThunder Valley Saturday, June 104:00 PM
- MotocrossHigh Point Saturday, June 1710:20 AM
- MotocrossRedBud Saturday, July 110:40 AM
- MotocrossSouthwick Saturday, July 81:00 PM
- MotocrossSpring Creek Saturday, July 152:00 PM
- MotocrossWashougal Saturday, July 224:00 PM
- MotocrossUnadilla Saturday, August 121:00 PM
- MotocrossBudds Creek Saturday, August 191:00 PM
- MotocrossIronman National Saturday, August 261:00 PM
2023 SMX Schedule
- SMXSuperMotocross World Championship Playoff 1 Saturday, September 96:00 PM
- SMXSuperMotocross World Championship Playoff 2 Saturday, September 237:00 PM
- SMXSuperMotocross World Championship Finale Saturday, October 148:00 PM
“When we came together to find a way through the pandemic two-and-a-half years ago, we were privileged to take advantage of resources to determine ways in which we could improve the sport. The number one piece we were missing was a playoff,” said Carrie Coombs-Russell, CEO, MX Sports Pro Racing. “We went to our strategic partners with the concept of a playoff and then the excitement began. We’ve worked diligently to come up with a program that can be successful, both on the track and off, and now we’re here, with the SuperMotocross World Championship. Additionally, MX Sports Pro Racing is looking forward to embarking on the second half-century of Pro Motocross, which is where this sport’s historic journey began all the way back in 1972. The energy and atmosphere around next summer will be electric.”
The 52nd season of Pro Motocross will once again see the world’s most prestigious off-road motorcycle racing series visit the most storied venues in all of motocross. The season will kick off with the Fox Raceway National in Southern California on May 27 and will traverse the country with visits to 10 different states over the course of the summer with the Hangtown Motocross Classic (Northern California), Thunder Valley National (Colorado), High Point National (Pennsylvania), RedBud National (Michigan), Southwick National (Massachusetts), Spring Creek National (Minnesota), Washougal National (Washington), Unadilla National (New York), and Budds Creek National (Maryland), before concluding on August 26 in Indiana with the Ironman National.
The points structure for Monster Energy AMA Supercross and AMA Pro Motocross will remain the same throughout their respective seasons. Following the end of the Pro Motocross season, the top 20 athletes in combined Supercross and Pro Motocross points will automatically qualify to compete at each round of the SuperMotocross World Championship.
Leading into the playoffs, the points will be reset in both classes. The top 20 athletes will be seeded into the playoffs using one event’s worth of Supercross points - 26 for the regular season points leader, 23 for second, 21 for third, 19 for fourth, then single point denominations to the 20th seed, making performance during the regular season crucial for playoff position.
SuperMotocross World Championship Playoff 1 will retain the original point structure for the top 22 positions (26-1), while SuperMotocross World Championship Playoff 2 will pay out double points (56-2). The SuperMotocross World Championship Final will pay triple the points (78-3), setting the stage for a wide-open, three-race showdown guaranteed to provide championship drama all the way to the end.
The top 20 racers in combined Supercross and Pro Motocross points will be automatically seeded into the three SuperMotocross World Championship events. Gate position for the top 20 will be determined by qualifying at each event, while riders seeded 21st through 30th will compete for the final two gate positions at each round in a Last Chance Qualifier (LCQ) race.
Racers placed in 21st to 30th in combined Supercross and Pro Motocross points will still be playoff eligible and will race for the right to compete at each round of the SuperMotocross World Championship, vying for the 21st and 22nd starting positions. Additionally, any racer outside the top 30 in combined points who won a Supercross Main Event or a Pro Motocross Overall will also be given a chance to qualify for the 21st and 22nd positions at each round of the SuperMotocross World Championship. Racers entering the playoffs outside the top 20 will begin the playoffs with zero points.
The SuperMotocross World Championship playoff races and final will operate under a two-moto format for both the 450cc class and 250cc class. Each moto will be 20 minutes, plus one lap, in which Olympic Scoring will determine an overall finishing position for which SuperMotocross Championship points will be awarded. The SuperMotocross World Championship Final will also feature a SuperMotocross Amateur All-Star Race, with a single 10-minute plus one lap moto showcase featuring the world’s most high-profile amateur talent.
As announced this summer, the SuperMotocross World Championship series will boast the sport’s largest purse payout of $10 million over the course of the full season. A sum of $1.1 million will be added to the existing prize money already available in each respective championship. The SuperMotocross World Championship playoffs and final will have $5.5 million up for grabs, with a guaranteed $1 million going to the 450cc champion and $500,000 for the 250cc champion. Purse payout will continue to be provided to the top 40 racers in both Supercross and Pro Motocross and will be provided to the top 30 racers in the SuperMotocross World Championship.
“The SuperMotocross World Championship puts riders in a position to have to perform in both disciplines. I cannot wait to see how they’re able to take advantage of their strengths over the course of the season and how it will come together for the playoff,” said Ricky Carmichael, a five-time Supercross Champion and 10-time Pro Motocross Champion. “Above all, I’m really excited for the unity of Supercross and Pro Motocross and seeing what Feld Motor Sports and MX Sports Pro Racing are doing to help foster the growth of the sport. One vision, one goal. I can’t think of a sport where the playoff format doesn’t work and doesn’t provide excitement. Everyone is going to benefit from this, from the manufacturers to the riders and, most importantly, the fans.”
A new, groundbreaking five-year partnership with NBC Sports will see the sport showcased on an unprecedented level for the next several seasons in tandem with one of motorsports’ most established and highly regarded media groups. NBC Sports boasts a decade of experience in bringing the world’s premier off-road motorcycle racing championships to race fans across the country and will usher in a new era for Supercross and Pro Motocross through this unified league. All 31 rounds of the SuperMotocross World Championship will be streamed live domestically on Peacock, while broadcast coverage will be shared between NBC Television Network, USA Network, and CNBC. The full calendar of 31 events in a single season will establish a record for the sport with an exclusive broadcast partner, signifying another historic achievement for the SuperMotocross World Championship. Internationally, streaming will be available through the new SuperMotocross Video Pass and will be available to fans in more than 140 countries around the world. Visit Peacock (Domestic) and SuperMotocross.tv (International) for additional details.
“With our wide array of live and original motorsports offerings, Peacock is a natural home for Supercross and Pro Motocross races,” said Rick Cordella, Chief Commercial Officer, Peacock. “We’re looking forward to providing fans with an easily-accessible destination to find every race all season long, including the exciting finish with the newly-formed SuperMotocross World Championship.”
On-sale information for tickets to the 2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship will be announced at a later date by MX Sports Pro Racing. Tickets for the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will go on presale on Tuesday, October 11, followed by a public on-sale on Tuesday, October 18. Details for tickets to the two playoff rounds and final of the 2023 SuperMotocross World Championship will be announced in the near future.