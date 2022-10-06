As with every off-season, there have been a lot of moving pieces going on behind the scenes. As everyone in the industry starts to ramp up for the 2023 racing seasons worldwide, pieces of the respective championship puzzles are starting to fall into place and become public information. Here is a recap of some of the key happenings so far after a rather busy week.

1. Loretta Lynn Passed Away

This is the saddest news of the week, as on Tuesday morning we learned that country music singer Loretta Lynn had passed away in her sleep. In 1982, Lynn shared her ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, with Dave Coombs Sr. for the AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship, and the motocross community and industry has returned every year since—even this August after flooding in late August, 2021, took a toll on the property. Last year, Lynn was admitted into the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame and became the first person to be inducted into both the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame and the Country Music Hall of Fame. The entire motocross industry and those who have raced at The Ranch know how much of an impact she has had on our sport.

Davey Coombs, Racer X Illustrated editor-in-chief and MX Sports Pro Racing president, said the following on Instagram:

“Motocross lost an amazing friend and the whole world lost an amazing talent when Loretta Lynn passed away peacefully last night. She was 90 years old. The Coal Miner’s Daughter first opened her ranch to my dad to build a track in 1982, and @lorettalynnmx has hosted the AMA Amateur National Championship ever since. Pretty much every top @supercrosslive and @promotocross racer ever since has raced at her ranch. Godspeed, Loretta, and thank you.”

Lynn’s grandson, Anthony Brutto, has been managing the Ranch for the last several years and Coombs confirmed the AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship will race there for many years to come, in honor of Lynn.

Godspeed, Loretta Lynn.