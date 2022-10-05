Stilez Robertson Joins Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing

Last week, Stilez Robertson confirmed his departure from the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna team. Robertson signed a two-year deal with the team in September 2019 and raced his final amateur season with the Husqvarna team before turning pro after the 2020 Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch. He returned to the team in 2022, his second full season of AMA Supercross and Motocross with the team, but his summer in Pro Motocross was cut short around the halfway mark after an ankle injury that required surgery sidelined him at the Spring Creek National. It was expected that the California native would be joining the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing team, but the news was not official until this morning.

Below is the full press release from Yamaha:

Robertson Joins Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing

Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing is pleased to announce that Stilez Robertson will join their powerhouse 250 team for the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross and Lucas Oil Pro Motocross seasons.

Robertson turned pro in 2020 after successfully concluding his amateur career with a pair of Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross titles at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch and the Nicky Hayden Amateur Horizon Award. Although it’s been a roller coaster start to his pro career with injuries that have sidelined him from a full season, the 20-year-old has shown speed up front. He notched a pair of runner-up finishes at the challenging Daytona Supercross these past two seasons and earned his first outdoor overall podium this Summer at the RedBud National. Back to full fitness, Robertson is eager to get back on track and go racing with Yamaha.