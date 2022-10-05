Results Archive
GNCC
Burr Oak
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Jordan Ashburn
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Thad Duvall
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Liam Draper
  3. Jonathan Johnson
Full Results
Motocross of Nations
Articles
Nations Results
  1. United States
  2. France
  3. Australia
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Buckwheat 100
Sat Oct 8
Articles
Upcoming
WSX
British GP
Sat Oct 8
Articles
Upcoming
Red Bull
Straight Rhythm
Sat Oct 15
Articles
Full Schedule
Fly Racing Racer X Podcast: Chad Reed

Fly Racing Racer X Podcast Chad Reed

October 5, 2022 12:00pm
by:

On this episode of the Fly Racing Racer X Podcast, I call up Chad Reed to talk about the FIM World Supercross Championship races kicking off this weekend, what it was like getting back into race shape, the series in general, the new SMX races, Ken Roczen, and YouTube.

Listen to the Reed podcast file directly or get it from Stitcher, the PulpMX App, or your local podcast player.

Main image courtesy of SX Global

